World Championship of Legends 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The World Championship of Legends is all set to make a comeback for its second edition, hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). It is scheduled to start on Friday, July 18, and conclude on Saturday, August 2. The matches will be played in a single round-robin format with six participating sides aiming for the title.

Ad

A total of 18 matches will be played across four venues in the UK: Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds. The six champion teams of retired superstars to take part in the tournament are India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions.

In the previous edition of the trophy, India Champions were crowned the winners, defeating Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the final. Ambati Rayudu played a match-winning knock of 50 off 30 deliveries, while Yusuf Pathan contributed with a 16-ball 30-run cameo, guiding India to victory. His efforts were also valuable throughout the tournament, earning him the Player of the Series award.

Ad

Trending

International legends of the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, among others, will all feature in the tournament.

World Championship of Legends 2025 telecast channel list

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will broadcast the World Championship of Legends 2025 matches on television in India. Details of the live telecast in other countries have been provided separately:

Ad

Australia: Fox Sports

MENA: TV by E& and Starz on

Bangladesh: T-Sports

Pakistan: Tamasha

UK: TNT Sports

South Africa: Super Sport

USA & Canada: Willo TV

UAE: Talk 100.3 (Radio Partner)

World Championship of Legends 2025: Live Streaming Details

Live streaming of the World Championship of Legends 2025 in India will be available on the FanCode app and website, where fans can catch all the action on the go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news