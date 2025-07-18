World Championship of Legends 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jul 18, 2025 15:00 IST
Chris Gayle featuring for the Team Black during the T20 Black Clash Event and Shoaib Malik awarded for his match winning knock against West Indies Champions
Chris Gayle featuring for the Team Black during the T20 Black Clash Event and Shoaib Malik awarded for his match winning knock against West Indies Champions Image Source: (Getty and Pakistan Champions Instagram)

The World Championship of Legends is all set to make a comeback for its second edition, hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). It is scheduled to start on Friday, July 18, and conclude on Saturday, August 2. The matches will be played in a single round-robin format with six participating sides aiming for the title.

A total of 18 matches will be played across four venues in the UK: Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds. The six champion teams of retired superstars to take part in the tournament are India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions.

In the previous edition of the trophy, India Champions were crowned the winners, defeating Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the final. Ambati Rayudu played a match-winning knock of 50 off 30 deliveries, while Yusuf Pathan contributed with a 16-ball 30-run cameo, guiding India to victory. His efforts were also valuable throughout the tournament, earning him the Player of the Series award.

also-read-trending Trending

International legends of the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, among others, will all feature in the tournament.

World Championship of Legends 2025 telecast channel list

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will broadcast the World Championship of Legends 2025 matches on television in India. Details of the live telecast in other countries have been provided separately:

Australia: Fox Sports

MENA: TV by E& and Starz on

Bangladesh: T-Sports

Pakistan: Tamasha

UK: TNT Sports

South Africa: Super Sport

USA & Canada: Willo TV

UAE: Talk 100.3 (Radio Partner)

World Championship of Legends 2025: Live Streaming Details

Live streaming of the World Championship of Legends 2025 in India will be available on the FanCode app and website, where fans can catch all the action on the go.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
