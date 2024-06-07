“World-class grounds team have been working hard” – ICC ready to make amendments to New York’s pitch ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that it's ready to make amendments amid concerns about the quality of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York for the remaining T20 World Cup matches. In a statement, the cricket governing body said that they have been working to improve the condition of the pitch following complaints from players, experts, and fans.

The venue has already hosted two games – Sri Lanka vs South Africa and India vs Ireland. The pitches used have been subject to criticism after one-sided matches. Lanka were bundled out for 77 on pitch no.1 and India bundled out Ireland for 96 on pitch 4.

India captain Rohit Sharma was retired hurt after sustaining an injury, while Rishabh Pant also suffered a body blow. Meanwhile, Harry Tector was struck on the finger by a sharp bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah.

Trending

In a statement, ICC said:

“T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted.”

The statement continued:

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."

Expand Tweet

“Not a good surface to play an international match” – Andy Flower blats ICC for New York’s pitch amid 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower criticized ICC for the pitch in New York used for the T20 World Cup game between India and Ireland. The former England coach recently told ESPNCricinfo:

“I have to say that it is not a good surface to play an international match on. It is bordering on dangerous. You saw the ball bouncing from a length both ways, skidding low occasionally, but mostly bouncing unusually high and causing difficulty for batsmen by hitting them on the thumb, gloves, and helmet. "

"It proved to be very tricky batting conditions for any side, especially for a smaller cricketing nation like Ireland facing the giants of India,” Flower aadded.

India will play two out of their remaining three group matches including a high-voltage clash against Pakistan in New York. South Africa will also play two more matches at the venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback