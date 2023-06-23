World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Day 6 Round-up: Wanindu Hasaranga claims 5/13 as Sri Lanka crush Oman by 10 wickets 

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga registered figures of 5/13 as Sri Lanka crushed Oman by 10 wickets in match number 11 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday, June 23.

Bowling first after winning the toss in the Group B game, Sri Lanka bundled out Oman for a paltry 98 in 30.2 overs and the chased down the target in 15 overs without losing a wicket. Apart from Hasaranga, pacer Lahiru Kumara also impressed with figures of 3/22.

Kumara claimed the first wicket to fall, trapping Kashyap Prajapati lbw for 1. Aqib Ilyas (6) was the next to go, nicking Kasun Rajitha towards gully. Kumara then dismissed Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood (1) and Mohammad Nadeem (0) to reduce the batting side to 20/4.

Hasaranga then ran through the middle and lower-order to complete an impressive five-fer. He had Jatinder Singh lbw for 21 as the opener missed his paddle. In the same over, Shoaib Khan (0) was cleaned up by a googly while attempting a slog sweep. Hasaranga had his third in the over when Jay Odedra (0) was also trapped leg before as he missed a googly.

ICC @ICC



#CWC23 | #SLvOMA: bit.ly/3pnjaWj A huge victory and a big net run rate boost for Sri Lanka A huge victory and a big net run rate boost for Sri Lanka 😍#CWC23 | 📝 #SLvOMA: bit.ly/3pnjaWj https://t.co/BNyOyzX126

Naseem Khushi was run out for 1 after which Hasaranga helped himself to the wickets of Ayaan Khan, who top-scored with a defiant 41 and Bilal Khan (0). In the chase, Sri Lanka had it all easy as Dimuth Karunaratne (61* off 51) and Pathum Nissanka (37* off 39) added 100 in quick time. Karunaratne struck eight fours and Nissanka five as Sri Lanka romped home in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers encounter.

Berrington slams ton as Scotland hammer UAE by 111 runs in Match 12 of World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

In match number 12 of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Scotland eased their way to a 111-run win over United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After Scotland were asked to bat by UAE, skipper Richie Berrington led from the front, hammering 127 off 136 balls. Scotland were off to a poor start as Junaid Siddique dismissed openers Christopher McBride (5) and Matthew Cross (13).

Brandon McMullen (4) and Tomas Mackintosh (11) also fell cheaply as Scotland found themselves in trouble at 48/4. Berrington and Michael Leask (41 off 46) then added 67 runs for the fifth wicket to lift the batting side.

Handy contributions from Chris Greaves (22) and Mark Watt (44*) also aided Scotland’s cause. Berrington was run out off the last ball of the innings, having struck nine fours and three sixes.

ICC @ICC



#SCOvUAE : bit.ly/3NJUSz6 Scotland make it two in a row with big win over UAE at the #CWC23 Qualifier Scotland make it two in a row with big win over UAE at the #CWC23 Qualifier 😍#SCOvUAE : bit.ly/3NJUSz6 https://t.co/WcnRo7ZPap

UAE never got going in the chase and were bowled out for 171 in 35.3 overs. Safyaan Sharif (4/20) was the standout performer with the ball for Scotland in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers clash, while Chris Sole picked up 3/37.

For UAE, skipper Muhammad Waseem top-scored with 36, while Basil Hameed contributed 30.

Poll : 0 votes