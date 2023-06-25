World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Day 8 Round-up: Hasaranga's record-equaling third consecutive 5-fer ends Ireland's Super Six hopes 

Wanindu Hasaranga became only the second player after Waqar Younis to take three consecutive ODI five-fers as Sri Lanka knocked Ireland out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Sunday, June 25.

Hasaranga registered figures of 5/79 as Sri Lanka hammered Ireland by a whopping 133 runs in match number 15 of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Group B encounter. Dimuth Karunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with a run-a-ball 103, while Sadeera Samarawickrama contributed 82 off 86. The duo added 168 runs for the third wicket after Pathum Nissanka (20) and Kusal Mendis (0) fell off consecutive deliveries.

The third-wicket stand was broken when Samarawickrama was caught at short cover off Gareth Delany’s bowling. Karunaratne struck eight fours in his 103 before being cleaned up by a slower ball from Mark Adair (4/46).

Dhananjaya de Silva (42* off 35) and Charith Asalanka (38 off 30) chipped in with handy knocks and, although Sri Lanka’s lower-order crumbled, they still ended up with an impressive total of 325 in 49.5 overs.

In the chase, Ireland were bundled out for 192 in 31 overs. Not a single batter from the side could score a half-century as Curtis Campher top-scored with 39. Hasaranga got the big wickets of Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie (12) and Harry Tector (33), both trapped lbw.

He also dismissed Delany (19) and Adair (4) before claiming the last wicket. The legggie had Josh Little (20) caught and bowled to confirm Sri Lanka’s berth in the Super Six.

World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Scotland hammer Oman by 76 runs

In match number 16 of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Scotland beat Oman by 76 runs at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. However, both Scotland beat Oman qualified for the Super Six and Ireland were knocked out after losing to Sri Lanka.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Scotland put up 320 in 50 overs as Brandon McMullen smashed 136 off 121 balls, while skipper Richie Berrington chipped in with 60 off 62. The duo added 138 runs for the third wicket after openers Christopher McBride and Matthew Cross perished for 0 and 27 respectively.

McMullen hammered 14 fours and three sixes in his excellent innings, while Berrington’s knock featured seven fours. For Oman, Bilal Khan starred with 5/55. They, however, never got going in the chase and crawled to 244/9 in 50 overs.

Naseem Khushi’s 53-ball 69 was the only performance of note. For Scotland, Chris Greaves stood out with 5/53 in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers clash.

