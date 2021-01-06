World's oldest first-class cricketer Alan Burgess passes away

The world's oldest first-class cricketer Alan Burgess died overnight during his sleep on Wednesday. Following his death, India's Raghunath Chandorkar is now the oldest first-class cricketer alive.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed Alan Burgess' death with a thread of tweets on Twitter. According to a New Zealand Herald report, Burgess' father was a part of the First World War and was reportedly also a cricketer.

Alan Burgess was a tank driver for New Zealand's forces in England during the Second World War. The Christchurch-born cricketer played 14 first-class matches for Canterbury.

NZC is saddened to learn of the passing of the world’s oldest-living first-class cricketer, Alan Burgess. Alan’s daughter Pip said her father died overnight in his sleep, aged 100, at the Charles Upham Retirement Village in Rangiora. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 5, 2021

Alan Burgess was 100 years and 250 days old at the time of his death. He was a left-arm spin bowler who batted right-handed.

In 23 first-class innings, Alan Burgess aggregated 466 runs for Canterbury. With the ball, he took 16 wickets in 14 games, including a five-wicket haul.

New Zealand Cricket confirms Iain Gallaway as their oldest first-class cricketer after Alan Burgess' death

Otago's Iain Gallaway is 98 years old and is now the oldest first-class cricketer in New Zealand.

Alan Burgess' daughter Pip informed New Zealand cricket that her father watched the Black Caps torment Pakistan in the second Test match in Christchurch that concluded on Tuesday. In the aftermath of his death, Otago's Iain Gallaway is now the oldest New Zealand first-class cricketer alive.

Pip said her father had been in good form up to the end, and had spent much of yesterday watching the BLACKCAPS play Pakistan in the second Test, on TV, and had seen Kane Williamson bring up his double century. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 5, 2021

As already mentioned earlier, former Indian first-class cricketer Raghunath Chandorkar is the oldest first-class player alive now. The Maharashtra-born wicket-keeper became a centenarian two months ago. He played seven first-class matches for Maharashtra and Mumbai, scoring 155 runs.

