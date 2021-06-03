WTC: "It seemed like it was a failed format" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has questioned the ICC's decision to persist with the same format for the World Test Championship (WTC) as it didn't seem to be very successful.

ICC have released a list of global events they will be staging in the 2024-2031 cycle. This includes four World Test Championships finals, one every alternate year between 2025 and 2031.

ICC announces expansion of global events in Cycle 2023-2031

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that the global cricketing body has stuck with the same WTC format even though it has come in for a lot of criticism.

"The World Test Championship will continue in the same shape and form. Every second year you will get a World Test champion. It seemed like it was a failed format, that it was not going good but ICC has decided that they will continue the same way," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that ICC seem to have ignored all the loopholes various cricket experts have pointed out about the format.

"For now it is being said that the same number of teams will play and the same number of series, six series in all - three home and three away. So, probably an attempt has not been made to rectify the flaws," added Aakash Chopra.

Considering the number of T20 leagues around the cricketing world and the global limited-overs tournaments planned by ICC, the World Test Championship cycle will have to be extended beyond two years if all teams have to face each other at least once.

I still doubt if all the series will have at least the same number of matches: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that India-Australia will continue to be four-match affairs

Aakash Chopra added that it is unlikely that all the series will have equal Test matches as well, with elite cricketing nations like India, Australia and England continuing to play lengthy series amongst themselves.

"Will the six series have at least the same number of matches, I still doubt it. Because the Ashes will be five matches, India-Australia will be four matches and India-England will be five matches," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old concluded by saying that critics will continue to point out flaws in the process as they have not been addressed.

"Then India-Bangladesh and India-West Indies will remain two matches. New Zealand will again play two-match series and then we will cry that what you are doing, this is not fair. You have given the same number of points for home and away wins and you are playing only six series where all teams have not played against each other," signed off Aakash Chopra.

While it would be ideal for all teams to play against each other in a World Test Championship cycle with the same number of matches in each series, it might not be practically feasible.

