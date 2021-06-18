WTC Final: "The numbers give you a fair indication" - Aakash Chopra on the better batsman between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

Aakash Chopra has compared Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson as batsmen by delving deep into their records across formats. He shared the comparison through a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Team India will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 18. Kohli and Williamson will not only lead their sides in the summit clash but are also the batting mainstays of their respective outfits.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson meeting ahead of the WTC final - history will unfold at Southampton from tomorrow - The battle of best vs best. pic.twitter.com/pL6cZGDUwO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2021

Aakash Chopra pointed out that he would initially rely on numbers while comparing Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson to help him make an informed decision.

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that Kane Williamson just pips Virat Kohli in terms of their Test numbers.

"If we see Kane Williamson's Test career, he has 7129 runs at an average of 54, which is not bad at all. Kohli has 7490 runs in 91 matches at an average of 52. Very difficult to choose between the two although Williamson is slightly ahead but Kohli is not too far behind."

Virat Kohli vs NZ In Test



Against Pacers - 43.4 Avg

Against Spinners - 84.0 Avg



Kane Williamson vs IND in Test



Against Pacers - 39.1 Avg

Against Spinners - 34.2 Avg — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) June 15, 2021

Williamson has played more on seamer-friendly tracks in New Zealand. Kohli, on the other hand, has played a majority of his home matches on placid tracks, although some encounters involved square turners.

Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's limited-overs numbers

Virat Kohli and Williamson are the batting mainstays of their respective teams in white-ball cricket as well

Aakash Chopra also explained using numbers that Virat Kohli has overshadowed Kane Williamson in ODI cricket.

"If we talk about ODI cricket, Kane Williamson has 6173 runs at an average of 47.5. Here Kohli is far ahead. He has 12169 runs in ODIs, nearly double the runs that Williamson has scored at an average of 59."

The 43-year-old pointed out that Kohli's T20I numbers are also far superior to that of Williamson.

"If we talk about T20Is, Kane Williamson has 1805 runs to his name at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 125. Kohli has an average of 52, he has scored 3159 runs and has a strike rate of 139."

Aakash Chopra concluded that based on cold numbers, while the scales are slightly tilted in Williamson's favour in Test matches, he is some distance behind Kohli in limited-overs cricket.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra