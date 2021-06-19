WTC Final: "Jaddu might score the same runs as Vihari at that number" - Aakash Chopra feels India won't change their playing XI

Aakash Chopra has opined that India is unlikely to change their playing XI even though the conditions might be slightly altered after the first day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final was washed out.

Team India named their playing XI, which includes two spinners, a day ahead of the scheduled start of the WTC final. There have been calls in certain quarters for India to alter their composition, considering that the pitch might have more moisture and be seamer-friendly.

India have announced their playing XI for #WTC21 Final 👇 pic.twitter.com/tcNpY9o4hc — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja is likely to hold on to his place due to his all-round prowess.

"The change will not happen because in place of Jaddu, Shardul is not there, you will have to play Hanuma Vihari. Jaddu might score the same runs as Vihari at that number. He will also give you the bowling and fielding with that."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Hanuma Vihari might be a misfit in the playing XI, with No.6 being the ideal position for Rishabh Pant. Aakash Chopra explained:

"If you include Hanuma, you will either play him at No.7, a pure batsman batting at No.7 does not make sense. If you play him at No.6, then Rishabh Pant plays at No.7, that doesn't make sense at all."

Aakash Chopra added that the inclusion of a seamer at the expense of Jadeja will compromise the batting depth, considering that the top-order batsmen might struggle against the new ball in these conditions.

"I will not play a fourth fast bowler, four fast bowlers and Ravichandran Ashwin. That's not going to happen, the tail will become too long. It is already looking like a game where No. 5 to 8 might score more runs than the top four batsmen. That's a possibility, so you need some batting depth."

Team India will surely be in a dilemma if it is a moisture-laden pitch. However, they are likely to persist with their chosen XI even in such a scenario as the spinners could also come into play on such a track.

Indian XI announced takes weather pitch n conditions out of equation : R Sridhar, Team India fielding coach on rethink over team composition after day one of #WTCFinal2021 got washed out — neeru bhatia (@neerubhatia3) June 18, 2021

"You might want to bowl first now" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels bowling first might be an advantage

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that both teams might look to make the opposition bat first under the changed circumstances.

"But one change can definitely happen, you might want to bowl first now if you win the toss. It is possible whichever team bowls first, might have the scales tilted towards them slightly on this pitch."

Team India might have second thoughts of inserting the opposition in if they stick to their playing XI with the two spinners. New Zealand, on the other hand, are likely to bowl first to get the best out of their potent seam attack.

