WTC Final: Aakash Chopra explains 3 reasons why Ishant Sharma 'can do wonders' for India on Day 4

Aakash Chopra has backed Ishant Sharma to be the standout bowler for Team India on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Sharma is the only Indian seamer to pick up a wicket in New Zealand's first innings of the WTC final so far. His dismissal of Devon Conway close to the end of play on Day 3 brought India back into the match after the Kiwis seemed to be gaining ascendancy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Sharma as the bowler who could deliver the goods for India. He reasoned that the lanky seamer operates similarly to Kyle Jamieson, who tormented the Indian batsmen with a five-wicket haul.

"Who is the player who can do wonders today? I am actually going with Ishant Sharma because I like three things about him. Firstly, he has the discipline. Just like Kyle Jamieson, he is tall and stingy, does not give a single boundary ball. He keeps on bowling around the off-stump with discipline."

Ishant Sharma was the most economical Indian bowler on the third day of the WTC final. He conceded just 19 runs in the 12 overs he bowled and beat the bat quite often.

Aakash Chopra's other two reasons for Ishant Sharma's likely success

Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during Day 3 of the WTC Final

Aakash Chopra reckons Ishant Sharma's ability to swing the ball should stand him in good stead.

"Secondly, he is getting the most swing among the Indian bowlers. Then why not Ishant Sharma, he can definitely dismiss the batsmen."

The former India cricketer added that Sharma has also bowled the desired lengths in the recent past, which has helped him dismiss the batsmen rather than just beating them all ends up.

"Thirdly, this player's experience. He bowls the right ball at the right moment. He is not unlucky these days, he is bowling the very good lengths, pitching the ball up and he will keep on asking the tough questions."

Team India are evidently missing an out-and-out swing bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar who could exploit the conditions on offer at Southampton. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are predominantly hit-the-deck bowlers and have not troubled the batsmen much so far. This is yet another reason why Ishant Sharma is likely to be the most threatening Indian seamer in these conditions.

