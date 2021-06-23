WTC Final: "Shubman Gill will play 10-15 years of Test cricket but maybe not as an opener" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has opined that while Shubman Gill is one for the long haul as a Test cricketer for Team India, the stylish batsman might be more at home in the middle order.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave steady starts to Team India in both innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. While neither of them looked flustered in the middle, they could not play a substantial knock to give India the ascendancy.

While talking about the performances of the two openers in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra felt Shubman Gill might make a name for himself in the middle order in the long run.

He said:

"Shubman Gill got dismissed this time by an incoming delivery which hit the pads. Last time he got out to an outgoing delivery. He will have to be a little careful. He will play 10-15 years of Test cricket but maybe not as an opener."

The former India opener reasoned that while the 21-year-old has the gift of timing, his free-flowing strokeplay might lead to his downfall at the top of the order.

Aakash Chopra explained:

"I feel as his career progresses, he will come down the order and settle at No.3 or No.4. But as of now, he is playing as an opener, you expect runs from him. His timing is very good but the bat comes down very fast and there are chances of getting hit on the pads or being caught behind."

Dinesh Karthik said Shubman Gill is definitely an opener. During KKR when DK was captain, Gill asked him many times to open the Innings. He loves the opening job. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 22, 2021

Shubman Gill has been found slightly wanting at the top of the order after an excellent debut series in Australia. While he has not looked out of sorts, he has failed to convert his starts into big scores.

"I feel this summer will be in Rohit Sharma's name" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects Rohit Sharma to shine against England

Aakash Chopra lauded Rohit Sharma for exercising restraint at the top of the order. He said:

"Rohit Sharma was batting beautifully. He scored 30 runs, there was a wrong judgment. But I feel summer will be in Rohit Sharma's name. The commitment and patience with which he is controlling his game and playing, it feels Rohit Sharma is going to fire."

The hard work of Rohit Sharma in overseas Tests once again ended in 30's, feel for him every time, gets starts but gets out in this range. #INDvNZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 22, 2021

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the England team needs to be wary of Rohit Sharma in the upcoming five-match Test series.

"He might have got out in this game after getting starts both times, but I feel the big runs will come against England. England, you beware, because our man Rohit Sharma is going to be phenomenal," he added.

Rohit Sharma padded up to a Tim Southee delivery and was adjudged leg before wicket. His dismissal just before the close of play might have put a spanner in India's hopes of pushing for a win in the WTC final.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava