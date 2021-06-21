WTC Final: "This is why he didn't bowl to Virat Kohli during the IPL" - Aakash Chopra on Kyle Jamieson's terrific bowling

Aakash Chopra has claimed that Kyle Jamieson's tactic of not bowling to Virat Kohli during IPL 2021 has produced the desired result for New Zealand. The lanky pacer dismissed the Indian skipper in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Jamieson rocked the Indian batting lineup with a five-wicket haul, including the prized scalp of Kohli. The 26-year-old, who played under Kohli for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, had refused to bowl to the Indian skipper with the Dukes ball in the nets during the 2021 IPL.

While reviewing the third day's play on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Jamieson had meticulously planned Kohli's dismissal. He explained in the video:

"He [Jamieson] kept on bowling outside off to Virat Kohli on the first day and he kept on leaving. On this day as soon as he came, he bowled 4-5 deliveries out of which two came in and showed him the way out. Virat Kohli was dismissed at his overnight score of 44. This is why he didn't bowl to Virat Kohli during the IPL."

Chopra also lauded Kane Williamson's captaincy. The decision to start the day with a swing bowler, i.e., Kyle Jamieson, rather than Neil Wagner, was an excellent move. He said:

"When play had happened for 64.4 overs, Kane Williamson had options. Whether he should start with Neil Wagner and either Trent Boult or Tim Southee with him because it was the old ball. But Kane is very smart as a captain. He read the conditions. It was still overcast and a slightly delayed start, so it was going to swing. He could use swing bowlers from both ends, and so he brought Kyle Jamieson."

This is the first time Kohli has been dismissed without adding to his overnight score in his ten-year-long Test career.

Kyle Jamieson (in Press) said "Virat Kohli was a massive wicket, he is a world-class player. It was pleasing to see how the day went for New Zealand, the wicket of Kohli set the day nicely for us". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 21, 2021

"Kyle Jamieson is a giant slayer" - Aakash Chopra

Kyle Jamieson (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma on Day 2 of the WTC Final

Aakash Chopra termed Kyle Jamieson a 'giant slayer' for not only dismissing Kohli but also Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

"Kyle Jamieson is a giant slayer. First he dismissed Rohit and now he dismissed Virat Kohli. And then comes Rishabh Pant. He kept on leaving deliveries, didn't open his account for a while, hits a boundary. Then Kyle Jamieson bowls a wide one from over the stumps using the angle, outside edge and caught in the slips."

Kyle Jamieson completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah off consecutive deliveries. He finished with outstanding figures of 5/31 in the 22 overs he bowled.

Kyle Jamieson now has 44 Test wickets at 14: no one has got more Test wickets at a lower average since the 19th Century. A phenomenon — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) June 20, 2021

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Anantaajith Ra