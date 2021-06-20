WTC Final: "This 21-year-old player is the picture of India's 21st century" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill

Aakash Chopra has said that Shubman Gill is the epitome of India's confident young generation of the 21st century.

Shubman Gill played a 28-run knock in India's first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The stylish batsman stitched together a 62-run opening wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma to help India wade off the initial threat of the new ball.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra observed that Shubman Gill is a true reflection of India's youth of the 21st century.

"This 21-year-old player is the picture of India's 21st century. The planning starts from a few days earlier, what happens on this pitch in general and what he has to do," Chopra said.

The reputed commentator lauded the confidence exhibited by Shubman Gill by walking down the pitch in the first over of the WTC final.

"My [Gill's] game plan is that Tim Southee and Trent Boult will bowl and they do not have too much pace. So I have to walk down the pitch. Who steps out in the first over of a Test match, the first World Cup final of your life," he added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the ploy was adopted by Shubman Gill not to play the attacking shots but to counter the swing the Kiwi bowlers were generating.

"After that, the good thing was that when he was stepping out he was not playing the big shots. He was not hitting on the rise but was defending even after stepping out. He came with a proactive game plan that he wants to step out, he will not have difficulty with the short ball as they do not have much pace. If a 21-year-old shows that game plan at the outset, you feel that the thinking is filled with self-confidence."

Shubman Gill was struck on the helmet once when he stepped out against the lanky Kyle Jamieson. But the 21-year-old was comfortable in the middle for the majority of his innings.

"Shubman Gill showed today that he is one for the long haul" - Irfan Pathan

Shubman Gill played some pleasing shots during the course of his innings

Irfan Pathan added that Shubman Gill's promise had kept Mayank Agarwal, one of India's highest run-scorers especially in the initial stages of the WTC, out of the playing XI. The former all-rounder signed off by stating that the lanky opener is a long-term prospect for Team India.

"Mayank Agarwal is at the fourth spot in the WTC. He is sitting out because of Shubman Gill. He has shown in the nets and in Australia the capability he has. He is being backed and he showed today that he is one for the long haul," Patahan

Shubman Gill made a promising start to his Test career with a couple of exceptional knocks in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he had a lean home Test series against England and will hope to cement his place in the Indian line-up with telling contributions at the top of the order in the next few encounters.

