WTC final: Aakash Chopra picks the best XI of the tournament, leaves out Kohli and Rahane

Aakash Chopra has picked the best XI of the entire World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Some prominent Indian batsmen like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara did not find a place in the team.

Team India will face New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18. Ahead of the title decider, Aakash Chopra picked this hypothetical team in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Rohit Sharma and Dimuth Karunaratne as his two openers:

"At the top, I have kept Rohit Sharma. He has scored 1030 at an average of 64. Of course, he has played fewer matches outside India but he has played amazingly well at home. I have gone with Dimuth Karunaratne as his partner. He has scored 999 runs at an average of 55."

The Australian duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne made it to Aakash Chopra's chosen XI as the No.3 and No.4 batsmen:

"At No.3, I have got unstoppable Smith. He has scored 1341 runs at an average of 63, he owned the Ashes. After that, I have picked Marnus Labuschagne. He is the highest run-scorer, with 1675 runs at an average of 72."

Aakash Chopra named Kane Williamson as the side's captain, with Ben Stokes performing the all-rounder's role:

"At No.5, I have got Kane Williamson, who is the captain of my side. He has scored 817 runs at an average of 58. At No.6, there is no confusion here, because only 2-3 names come to your mind when you talk about all-rounders, I have picked Ben Stokes. 1334 runs at an average of 46 and he took 34 wickets as well."

Rishabh Pant edged out Quinton de Kock and Jos Buttler as the wicketkeeper-batsman in Aakash Chopra's team of the tournament.

"At No.7, I have gone with Pant. 662 runs at an average of 42, along with 35 victims. Quinton de Kock and Jos Buttler were the other options but towards the latter stages of the World Test Championship Rishabh Pant played some unbelievable knocks."

Joe Root and Babar Azam are a couple of other prominent batsmen who failed to make it to Aakash Chopra's team.

Aakash Chopra's picks of bowlers in his World Test Championship XI

R Ashwin is the only Indian bowler in Aakash Chopra's team of the tournament

Aakash Chopra picked Pat Cummins and Ravichandran Ashwin as the bowlers who can wield the willow lower down the order as well:

"At No.8, I have got Cummins. There is no doubt about that, he is the best Test bowler in the world. He has taken 70 wickets at an average of 21. At No.9, I have got Ravichandran Ashwin, he has taken 67 wickets at an average of 20."

The 43-year-old completed his team by picking Stuart Broad and Tim Southee as the other two seam bowlers:

"I have picked Stuart Broad, 69 wickets at an average of 20. Along with him, I have picked Tim Southee, who has taken 51 wickets at an average of 20."

Apart from the other Indian bowlers, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jofra Archer and James Anderson are some of the star performers who failed to find a place in Aakash Chopra's chosen team.

The top 5️⃣ players with the most wickets in the World Test Championship 💥🏏



Who impressed you the most? 🌟#WTC #WTCFinal #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/kBdoLnY4Yn — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 15, 2021

Aakash Chopra's team of the World Test Championship: Rohit Sharma, Dimuth Karunaratne, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson (c), Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant, Pat Cummins, Ravichandran Ashwin, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee

