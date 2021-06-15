WTC final: Aakash Chopra picks 5 biggest threats for Team India

Aakash Chopra has picked the five biggest threats for Team India in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. He shared the names in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The summit clash will be played at the Aeges Bowl in Southampton from June 18. The Kiwis are heading into the title decider on a high, having decimated England in the second Test despite missing some of their established players.

Aakash Chopra picked right-arm swing bowler Tim Southee as the biggest threat for Team India:

"At No.1, I have got Tim Southee. You will be surprised and worried when you see his numbers. He has taken 39 wickets against India at an average of 24, which is phenomenal. His numbers against all Indian batsmen are very good. He has taken 51 wickets in the WTC at an average of 20."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Kane Williamson will pose a huge challenge to Team India, both as opposition captain and premier batsman. Aakash Chopra said:

"At No.2, I have kept Kane Williamson. I feel bowling will cancel each other out, so the responsibility will be on the batsmen. He is a solid batsman and knows how to run the team with discipline. He plays close to the body, has good back-foot shots and knows how to play the big knock."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Trent Boult's left arm over the wicket angle will also be a huge threat for the Indian batsmen. He elaborated:

"At No.3, I have kept Trent Boult. He is one of the all-time greats of New Zealand cricket. He may not be express pace but has a great brain. He gets a nice inward shape and then moves the ball away also. He will be more than a handful with the new ball if there is even a slight help from the wicket."

Trent Boult has a decent record against India. He has scalped 36 wickets at an average of 29.52 in the nine Tests he has played against them and has been particularly successful in swing-friendly conditions.

No pacer has taken more wickets than Trent Boult in international cricket since his debut back in December 2010 🔥👏🇳🇿#TrentBoult #MitchellStarc #TimSouthee #StuartBroad #JamesAnderson pic.twitter.com/NVyqqSrDTv — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 12, 2021

Aakash Chopra's other two picks of the biggest threats for Team India

Aakash Chopra feels Kyle Jamieson can trouble India with disconcerting bounce

Aakash Chopra reckons Kyle Jamieson could pose a threat to India with his all-round skills:

"Threat no.4 is Kyle Jamieson. He is tall and did well against India in all the matches. He has taken 36 wickets at an average of 13 in the WTC. Indians are able to play pace and swing but we tend to struggle against bounce. He can bat decently as well."

Aakash Chopra signed off by naming left-handed opener Devon Conway as another batsman who could trouble Team India.

"Threat no.5 is Devon Conway, who made his debut recently. He struck a double hundred in his first match at Lord's and then scored 80 in another knock. He is a bigger threat because India has not seen him and we struggle against lefties at times."

Devon Conway named Player of the Series in his first ever Test series! #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/SHclnhnFFG — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 13, 2021

The experienced duo of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham could also pose a challenge for Team India in the batting department. On the bowling front, Neil Wagner will be another threat if the Kiwis opt to play him ahead of Jamieson or go for a four-pronged pace attack.

