WTC Final: Aakash Chopra picks India's best possible XI; gives his choice of spinner if only one can play

Aakash Chopra has picked India's best possible playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He also made his pick between Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin if the Virat Kohli-led side can field just one spinner.

Team India will face New Zealand in the WTC final at the Aeges Bowl in Southampton from June 18. Both sides have already named their 15-member squads for the encounter.

While speaking about India's probable XI in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra claimed the WTC table-toppers would be best served by accommodating both spinners in the team.

"The Indian team will look at the pitch closely before making a final call on the XI to be played. In my opinion, India's strongest team will be if we are able to play both the spinners," said Chopra.

The former Indian cricketer named India's playing XI in such an eventuality. Aakash Chopra said:

"Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bumrah, Shami and Ishant. This according to me is the best possible XI."

Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha are the four players from the 15-member squad that didn't make Aakash Chopra's best playing XI.

Aakash Chopra picks R Ashwin ahead of Ravindra Jadeja

Aakash Chopra feels R Ashwin should be India's first choice as a spinner

However, Aakash Chopra added that India may not be able to go with two spinners if it is a green top and are likely to play Hanuma Vihari to beef up their batting in such a scenario.

"But the conditions might dictate you not to play a second spinner, there is more grass and so you play Hanuma Vihari along with three fast bowlers and one spinner," claimed the former India opener.

Aakash Chopra cast his vote for Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Ravindra Jadeja if India can field only one spinner, considering the former's prowess against the southpaws.

"If such a thing happens, then I will play Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Ravindra Jadeja. The opposition team has three left-handers. You need to get them out and you really want to maintain control there," he said.

Team India might opt to play both Ashwin and Jadeja even if they are confronted by a seamer-friendly surface. The latter's outstanding performances with the bat over the last few years might see him being preferred ahead of Vihari as a specialist batsman.

Virender Sehwag on WTC Final



"Two spinners will be good for India because both Ashwin and Jadeja are capable all-rounders. That also adds depth to your batting. You don't need a sixth batsman with both of them around" — ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 (@ComeOn_Sports) June 12, 2021

