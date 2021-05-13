WTC final: "It is better not to compromise the continuity" - Aakash Chopra on why Shubman Gill should play ahead of Mayank Agarwal

Aakash Chopra wants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami to play ahead of Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj in the Indian team for the World Test Championship final.

Gill had a slightly indifferent run in the home series against England. Shami is returning to the Indian Test squad after recovering from a fracture in his bowling arm, sustained in the Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked to choose between Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj for the WTC final encounter against New Zealand.

The commentator opted for Gill to bat at the top of the order and reasoned that he is the incumbent opener who needs to be persisted with.

"Between Gill and Mayank, you will have to go towards Gill and you should go as well because Shubman Gill played in your last Test series. He may not have scored the runs but it is better not to compromise the continuity for everyone, even for the player," said Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that players need to be given consistent opportunities to prove themselves.

"If you keep on changing again and again, you will neither be able to make a team or a player. So, I will go with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as my two openers," added Chopra.

Shubman Gill scored 119 runs at a below-par average of 19.83 runs in the Test series against England. However, the youngster is expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma as he proved his mettle with a couple of match-defining knocks in the preceding series against Australia.

Performance of Shubman Gill in the Test series against Australia:



45(65)

35*(36)

50(101)

31(64)

7(15)

91(146)



259 runs from 3 Tests at an average of 51.80 including 2 fifty against Starc, Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood. pic.twitter.com/oFa7clL8AR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

"I will go with Mohammed Shami" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Mohammed Shami can be an asset in English conditions

Aakash Chopra also cast his vote for Mohammed Shami ahead of Siraj because of the former's impeccable wrist position while releasing the ball.

"I will go with Mohammed Shami. It is because Shami is pedigree. If you see the English conditions, Shami's wrist position is the best in the world, no one releases the ball better from the hand than him," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old added that Shami can move the ball both ways and bowl lengthy spells.

"The pace at which he bowls, the long spells he can bowl and the way he can make the ball talk, I am picking Mohammed Shami ahead of Mohammed Siraj. I love Mohammed Siraj but if I have to choose between the two, I am going with Mohammed Shami," observed Aakash Chopra.

Reason why Mohammed Shami is special:

- Has a good run-up, high arm action, great use of the non-bowling arm

- Amazing wrist position at the time of release

- Has repeatable action

- Dangerous with the new ball but as 1st change doing a great job

- Lethal when the ball reverses — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 17, 2019

Mohammed Shami forms a potent seam-bowling trio with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma. Team India is likely to play the three experienced seamers although Siraj presents an excellent alternative, considering the prowess he has shown in the last couple of series.