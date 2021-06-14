WTC Final: "That is a problem" - Aakash Chopra on past records suggesting India may not be able to play two spinners

Aakash Chopra has said that Team India could have a problem as the records in Southampton do not favor the inclusion of two spinners in the lineup.

The Indian team will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. The Virat Kohli-led side is likely to field both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI unless it is a green top.

While talking about India's possible bowling lineup in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that spinners have not enjoyed a great run in Southampton.

"If we see overall in Test matches, pacers have taken 120 wickets in 20 innings and spinners have taken only 41 in 18 innings. Not too much, that is a problem from India's point of view. You might not be able to play two spinners here, you might want to play just one."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that spinners did not average even a couple of wickets per innings in the three Tests played at the Ageas Bowl last year. Aakash Chopra said:

"If you see in 2020, pacers have taken 58 wickets in nine innings and spinners have taken 12 wickets in seven innings, which is once again not good. If you see cumulatively, fast bowlers take six wickets per innings and spin gets very few wickets."

Although spinners might not have a great overall record in Southampton, Moeen Ali wrecked the Indian batting lineup in the two Tests India has played at the venue. The off-spinner scalped a total of 17 wickets to help the hosts defeat the visitors in both those encounters.

Shardul Thakur will be your fourth fast bowler: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Shardul Thakur will have to play if India opts for a four-pronged pace attack

Aakash Chopra cast his vote for Shardul Thakur as the fourth seam bowler if India wishes to go that route, considering his ability to wield the willow down the order.

"So here I think is a question whether you go with two spinners or play just the one. If you want to go with four fast bowlers and one spinner, then Shardul will be your fourth bowler because you will want to surely play five bowlers."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Hanuma Vihari might come into the scheme of things if the pitch does not favor the inclusion of two spinners.

"But then your batting becomes slightly weaker. Otherwise, you go with three fast bowlers and one spinner and play Hanuma Vihari. If it is a pitch where you can play two spinners, India is very happy but if it is a one-spinner pitch, New Zealand will say they are not too bad."

India will have a tough call to make if they have to leave out either Ashwin or Jadeja. They might opt to play both spinners even on a grassy surface, considering the prowess the duo have shown in recent times with the bat as well.

