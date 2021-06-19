WTC Final: Aaron Finch questions 3-review rule for India vs New Zealand game

Aaron Finch has questioned why India and New Zealand have three reviews each for the World Test Championship Final despite having neutral umpires officiate the game. The Australian skipper also backed the two review per team rule in cricket.

Finch discussed the same on Twitter, asking why the teams have three reviews each despite no home umpire officiating the game.

How come both teams have 3 reviews, when there is neutral umpires in this test match? I thought it was only brought in because of home umpires recently! #justasking — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) June 19, 2021

Answering a fan question later, Aaron Finch said that he prefers the two reviews per innings rule but agreed with the additional review change made last year.

The India vs New Zealand game is being officiated by Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth. With both umpires from the UK, the WTC Final has neutral umpires standing in the game.

Despite that, both teams have three reviews per innings. Finch interacted with several other fans, even taking part in some cheeky banter regarding his review record.

What rule is Aaron Finch referring to?

I like the 2 reviews in tests and thought it was fine. Totally understood the change in adding an extra one in all formats because of the Covid restrictions in umpires traveling internationally https://t.co/ZK7tM1eR9M — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) June 19, 2021

Aaron Finch is referring to the change in regulations that the ICC implemented last year as Test cricket resumed following the COVID-19 enforced break.

With COVID-19 resulting in travel constraints, the ICC temporarily removed the requirement to appoint neutral officials for a match. In order to cover for the possible drop in the quality of umpiring as a result, they added an extra DRS review per innings for each team.

I’m not saying it’s wrong, I think reviews and technology are amazing for the game. Just wondering why it hasn’t changed back. Is the current number going to stay the same in all formats from now on? https://t.co/m1gWYg86KI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) June 19, 2021

However, the ICC seems to have stuck by the rule for the World Test Championship Final, with both India and New Zealand getting three reviews per innings. The Kiwis have already used up one of their reviews, with Kane Williamson unsuccessfully reviewing an LBW call against Rohit Sharma during the first session of the World Test Championship Final.

Edited by Sai Krishna