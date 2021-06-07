WTC Final: Lack of match practice, alien conditions, bowling variety - Ajit Agarkar explains why Kiwi bowlers could trouble India

Ajit Agarkar has said that the lack of recent match practice, especially in alien conditions, could pose a challenge for Team India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India last played a Test match against England in March this year. Their last away tour was to Australia, where they staged a remarkable comeback to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The World Test Championship final date is scheduled on June 18.

Previewing the WTC final during a discussion on Star Sports, Ajit Agarkar said the dearth of long-form cricket could prove to be India's Achilles heel, especially as the match will be played with the Dukes ball in seamer-friendly English conditions.

"The Dukes ball does swing around, so the challenges are a lot and more so because India has not had any Test cricket in recent times, not had Test cricket away from home since that Australia tour and Australian conditions are completely different," said Agarkar.

While the Indian team will be on a high after staging comeback series wins against Australia and England, the English conditions could prove to be a different kettle of fish. They will have to get adjusted quickly to the conditions, as an indifferent start can put them behind the eight ball.

"The New Zealand attack has a lot of variety" - Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar observed that New Zealand has got an excellent seam-bowling attack

Ajit Agarkar lauded the variety in the Kiwi pace attack. He highlighted that while Trent Boult and Tim Southee can move the ball both ways, the lanky Kyle Jamieson will extract disconcerting bounce from the surface.

"It has certainly got a lot of variety. Because if you look at someone like a Jamieson, who is a tall guy, will pose a different challenge. Boult and Southee, one coming into you and the other going away from you as a right-hander," said Agarkar.

The former India pacer pointed out that Neil Wagner has the tendency to pick up wickets even on flat tracks by targeting batsmen with short-pitched bowling.

"And then [Neil] Wagner, when nothing is happening and everything seems flat he comes and does something and he has been doing it on a regular basis," added Ajit Agarkar.

New Zealand are blessed to have someone like Wagner in their attack. Boult and Southee upfront with the new ball, swinging it away/in and then comes this guy who just keep banging it short + hard, challenging length from different angles. Top stuff!👏 pic.twitter.com/KfY2PkaosV — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) June 3, 2021

Ajit Agarkar concluded by stating that the Blackcaps pacers will also feel at home in the English conditions.

"So the challenges are a bit different. Also what works in their favor is the conditions. Because you are playing in England, it is almost like what you get in New Zealand, that makes it a little easier," signed off Agarkar.

It will be interesting to see if New Zealand opt for a four-pronged pace attack against India. One of the pacers might have to sit out if they field a spinner, considering that the Southampton pitch has assisted tweakers in the past.

