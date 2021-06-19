WTC Final: BCCI shares latest look of the pitch for India vs New Zealand clash

The BCCI shared a picture of the surface that will be used for the much-awaited India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final. The cricketing board posted the picture on Twitter just moments before the toss in Southampton.

The pitch has been under covers and this is what it looks like now.



Sharing a picture of the surface, the BCCI posted the first look at the wicket for the India vs New Zealand clash after covers were taken off. With the pitch being under covers for over a day as rain poured in at Southampton, the surface looked damp.

Although some grass was still visible on the surface, the pitch for the India vs New Zealand clash seems to have been mowed ahead of the WTC Final. Pictures shared by commentators earlier showed a surface that had a healthy grass covering, leading to Simon Doull and Wasim Jaffer engaging in an amusing Twitter banter a few days ago.

What will be the final India and New Zealand teams?

Careful what you wish for my friend, cos we have few GOATs who'd be happy to graze on that 😉 #WTCFinal #INDvNZ https://t.co/PykKEVJRfp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 17, 2021

The toss for the World Test Championship Final will take place at 2:30 PM IST. With the entire day being overcast and some rain predicted during the evening, the captain winning the toss may choose to bowl first.

Kohli will lead India at the WTC final against New Zealand

India have already announced their playing eleven ahead of the final, but with the weather factor coming in late, many are speculating whether Virat Kohli will make any changes to the side. With the surface and conditions set to assist the seamers, many pundits advised India to include Mohammed Siraj in their line-up.

New Zealand have their own selection conundrum to deal with in the build-up to the final. They have the option of playing a spinner in Ajaz Patel, but with conditions favoring the quicks, the Kiwis are likely to go with an all-out pace battery for the marquee event.

