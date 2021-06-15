WTC Final: Brad Hogg picks India's best bowling attack; says he'll drop Ashwin if conditions are overcast

Brad Hogg recently picked his Indian bowling attack for the all-important World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The former Australian spinner decided to go with four seamers in case conditions are overcast in Southampton.

With four spinners and six quicks in the squad, India are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking their best eleven for the marquee event. Both fans and pundits have been debating the bowling line-up India should go with against New Zealand.

Discussing the same on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg previewed the India vs New Zealand clash, making some huge calls while picking his bowling line-up.

“The balance of the bowling attack for India that I would see playing in this World Test Championship final will be in overcast conditions, that’s the weather report. I would have four quicks and one spinner. I would go with Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj instead of Shardul Thakur. I would have Ravindra Jadeja as the fifth bowling option because you need that extra batting on that day in the Indian batting line-up,” Brad Hogg claimed.

Leaning to playing 4 front line quicks at the moment, so both. #WTCFinal2021 https://t.co/iFbRv1JfXc — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 11, 2021

Media reports have suggested that it is a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj for the final pace-bowling slot alongside Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. While Ishant Sharma has experience on his side, Mohammed Siraj’s ability to bowl long spells and unleash a bouncer barrage on the Kiwi batsmen have made him an outside pick.

Although Shardul Thakur has impressed during his short Test career as well, Brad Hogg feels the 29-year-old won’t be suitable for bowling long spells in England.

“I don’t think Shardul Thakur would be fit enough if he has to bowl long spells to get through the five days. I just think Siraj has got a better engine. Plus Siraj has led the Indian attack when the big boys weren’t there, and I think he has to be rewarded,” Brad Hogg explained.

Brad Hogg chooses a different line-up for sunny conditions

New Zealand do have an advantage with match time under there belt going into a one test series. #WTCFinal2021 https://t.co/1CsLDwfAW9 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 11, 2021

The weather is set to play a big role in the World Test Championship final. The forecast has hinted at some some rain, which suggests overcast conditions are likely to be the order of all five days of the match.

Brad Hogg picked his bowling line-up keeping in mind the external conditions, and he admitted he would go with a different attack in case the weather forecast changes.

“But if it looks as though it is going to be sunny for the five days, then I would go with three quicks and two spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin comes in for Siraj,” Hogg concluded.

Spinners have received some assistance at Edgbaston in the past, and India are likely to go with their tried-and-tested three-seamer two-spinner strategy for the inaugural WTC final.

Edited by Sai Krishna