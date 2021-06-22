WTC final: "Can't have Kane Williamson batting like this throughout while wickets fall at the other end"- Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain believes Kane Williamson will have to up his scoring rate if New Zealand want to come close to India's total from the first innings in the World Test Championship final. The Blackcaps skipper amassed just 7 runs in the first session on Day-5, with Indian bowlers barely giving him a loose delivery to dispatch.

Kane Williamson is unbeaten at lunch on 19 off 112 deliveries. The New Zealand skipper has seen wickets fall around him, with Indian bowlers picking up three wickets in the first session on Day 5.

Speaking on Star Sports, Nasser Hussain praised Williamson for his ability to play the ball late and survive in the middle but suggested that the New Zealand star needs to get a move on. He said:

"Kane Williamson played like Kane Williamson does. He played the ball later than most have ever played the game. It was a real battle for him. The game is about getting runs so at some stage Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme after lunch have to work out how they are going to get up to 217. Can't have Kane batting like this throughout and wickets fall at the other end."

That's Lunch on Day 5⃣ of the #WTC21 Final!



3⃣ wickets for #TeamIndia

3⃣4⃣ runs for New Zealand



A fine first session for @imVkohli and Co. 👍 👍



Stay tuned for the second session of the day.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/YXiWgCH0Ku — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021

The Blackcaps have scored under 2 run per over in their innings so far, which is a testament to the disciplined bowling from the Indian team.

"This innings will give Kane Williamson a lot of pleasure when he looks back on his career"- Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain

Despite calling out Kane Williamson to up the ante after lunch, Nasser Hussain added that surviving a session like that would give the 30-year-old immense pride at the end of his cricket career.

"This innings so far, he may not feel like it at the moment, but it will give him (Kane Williamson) a lot of pleasure when he looks back on his career, that he could bat a session and survive a session. But eventually New Zealand will have to try and score runs and its going to be in very challenging circumstances." said the former England skipper.

With India picking up three wickets and New Zealand finding it hard to score, the Test match has been thrown wide open. The Kiwis still trail by 70 runs and the WTC final is also set to utilize the reserve day in its bid to deliver a result in the marquee clash.

Two wickets fall in quick succession.



Ishant and Shami strike.



Nicholls and Watling depart.



Live - https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/t4JgLBBPCh — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy