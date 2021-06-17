WTC final: "Careful what you wish for" – Wasim Jaffer warns Simon Doull after he expresses excitement over the green wicket

Wasim Jaffer and Simon Doull reacted to each other’s comments after the initial examination of the surface for the World Test Championship (WTC).

While Simon Doull hoped the green top would not be mowed ahead of the clash, Wasim Jaffer cheekily advised the former Kiwi bowler to be careful about what he wished for. The duo traded some light-hearted banter on Twitter after Simon Doull posted a picture of the playing surface on Thursday.

Absolutely my friend. That’s what makes fir a great contest I think. JB MS MS and Ishant vs TB TS KJ and Wags is mouth watering.. #goats — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) June 17, 2021

Sharing a picture of the centre wicket, which had a healthy amount of grass cover a day before the WTC final, Simon Doull suggested there was no need to mow the pitch before the big game.

Wasim Jaffer responded by warning Simon Doull about wishing for a green surface that assists the quick bowlers. The former cricketer commented on how India has a few GOATs in their line-up, who would be happy to feast on the grass.

The term 'GOAT' is famously used for players who are considered the 'Greatest of All Time'.

Simon Doull's reply to Wasim Jaffer’s warning

Simon Doull agreed with Wasim Jaffer’s assessment while expressing his excitement for the WTC final. The former Black Caps bowler claimed the pace bowling that will be on show is what makes the marquee event a great contest.

Replying to Jaffer, Simon Doull admitted the clash between the Indian and Kiwi pace bowlers is a mouth-watering proposition. It remains to be what bowling lineups the two teams will decide to go with in the final.

Team India has to decide the composition of their pace attack while also having to make a call on whether to field two spinners or not. New Zealand have a spinner dilemma as well, as it is unclear whether the Kiwis will go with an all-out pace attack or select left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in their line-up.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar