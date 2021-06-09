WTC Final: "It will depend on the conditions" - Deep Dasgupta on India's likely bowling lineup

Deep Dasgupta has said that India's bowling lineup for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand will depend on the conditions.

Team India has multiple factors to consider before deciding their bowling combination for the WTC final to be played in Southampton from June 18. While they are almost certain to stick to a five-bowler approach, they will have to decide if two spinners will be useful in English conditions.

During a discussion on the YouTube channel Xtra Time, Deep Dasgupta observed that the pitch and overhead conditions will play a huge role when asked if India should play both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja or field Shardul Thakur as an all-rounder.

"Very interesting call. It will depend on the conditions in Southampton, pitch as well if the conditions are overcast."

The former India wicket-keeper added that the team management is likely to go with the two spinners, considering their ability to wield the willow.

"I feel they will probably go with both the spinners. One reason for that is both can bat, Jadeja has emerged as an excellent all-rounder in the last two years."

Deep Dasgupta highlighted that while Jadeja has improved his batting by leaps and bounds, the plethora of left-handers in the Kiwi lineup calls for Ashwin's inclusion.

"Secondly, if we see for Ashwin, there are so many left-handers in the New Zealand batting order, in the top six or seven. So from that point of view and seeing Ashwin's record against left-handers, I feel three seamers and two spinners, Jadeja and Ashwin both."

"With the weather around and so many left-handers in the NZ squad, Ashwin could be the match-winner in this WTC final. The difference is going to be Ashwin" - Monty Panesar — ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 (@ComeOn_Sports) June 9, 2021

Apart from their two openers in Tom Latham and Devon Conway, New Zealand also have Henry Nicholls as a southpaw in the middle order. Mitchell Santner, if selected in the playing XI, is capable of wielding the willow as well.

Deep Dasgupta on his choice of the fourth seamer if India has to field one

Shardul Thakur gave an excellent all-round display in India's win at the Gabba

While observing that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami pick themselves, Deep Dasgupta feels Team India can opt for either Ishant Sharma or Mohammed Siraj as the third pacer.

"You can play Mohammed Siraj or Ishant as the third seamer. I will play Ishant but even if you play Siraj, it will not be too bad."

The 44-year-old signed off by stating that India will have to field Shardul Thakur as the fourth seamer if they opt to go with that combination in order to add some depth to the batting.

"The fourth seamer has to bat at No.8, because neither Shami, Bumrah and Ishant/Siraj can bat like that. So if I see which seamer can take wickets and contribute few runs, then the only name that comes to mind is Shardul Thakur. So he will be a better option if you have to play four seamers."

Team India is unlikely to field four seamers in their playing XI for the WTC final. However, if it is a green top and they opt to go that route, Shardul Thakur's all-round performance in the Brisbane Test will make him a certainty in the lineup.

Indian players with 60+ runs, 7+ wickets, 2+ catches in a Test match:



Shardul Thakur vs Australia, Brisbane 2021



End of the list. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 18, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna