WTC final: "Definitely the pinnacle of the game for me"- Neil Wagner

New Zealand seamer Neil Wagner has stated that his team's win over India in the World Test Championship final is 'the pinnacle of the game' for him. Wagner explained how he hadn't represented the Kiwis in white-ball cricket, and as a result, the World Test Championship was a 'special' event for him.

This was New Zealand's first success in a major ICC event since their Champions Trophy win in 2000. After reaching home, Neil Wagner explained how he had never dreamt of winning something as significant as the WTC due to his non-involvement in white-ball cricket.

In an interaction with ESPNCricinfo, Wagner said:

"I never dreamed of it. Playing white-ball cricket for New Zealand was sort of a dream and a ship that had sailed to be fair - thinking about the white-ball World Cup in some sort of a way. I can't speak for everyone, this is the ultimate, for me, to win a Test Championship final."

Wagner added:

"Even though it's the first one and probably hard to compare with others, it's definitely the pinnacle of the game for me. And to win it against a quality team like India and the way we did and then to see what it has meant to everyone."

Neil Wagner claimed three wickets over the course of the final, helping the Kiwis secure a memorable win at Southampton despite the game being heavily affected by rain.

I've got plenty left in the tank: Neil Wagner on retirement talk

Neil Wagner, 35, is the oldest member of the Black Caps' pace quartet, but the left-arm seamer believes he still has plenty to offer in international cricket. Wagner further adds that the introduction of the World Test Championship has made him more determined to work on his fitness so that he can continue playing for the Black Caps in the longest format.

Speaking about continuing in Test cricket, Neil Wagner said:

"I've got plenty left in the tank. I still feel pretty young and the body feels really good. If anything, this [WTC title] has just urged me on to work harder on my game, personally. but also on a fitness level and all those sorts of things. I want to keep playing and performing and doing my role to the best of my ability as much as I can."

New Zealand had a terrific time in June as they defeated England in a Test series on English soil for the first time in 22 years. They followed it up with a resounding eight-wicket win over India in the WTC final, which rubber-stamped their position as the current best Test team in the world.

