WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik provides Southampton weather update ahead of Day 5

Dinesh Karthik is a gift that keeps on giving, and he duly performed his weatherman duties once again on Tuesday. The 36-year-old came up with the weather forecast from Southampton, predicting a riveting day of cricketing action.

The cricketer-cum-commentator posted the update on social media, sharing a picture of The Rose Bowl along with the day’s weather forecast.

Good morning



Reporting live from Southampton



Yours sincerely,



Weatherman DK pic.twitter.com/q14tdmcXV4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 22, 2021

Dinesh Karthik cheekily called himself a weatherman reporting live from Southampton, as he posted a picture of The Rose Bowl on Twitter. In a sight that will surely delight fans across the globe, only the centre wicket was covered with the rest of the ground being prepared ahead of the day’s play.

He also posted a screenshot of the day’s weather forecast, celebrating the fact that there is no rain predicted for the entire day. Signing off, Dinesh Karthik wrote that the conditions in Southampton are expected to be cloudy and grey for the whole day, calling it “proper English weather.”

Dinesh Karthik’s weather update will be good news for cricket fans

Cloudy yet promising. Looks like we start on time today #WTCFinal #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/qaVfuvOSmj — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 22, 2021

The World Test Championship Final is finely poised, with many handing a slight advantage to New Zealand. The Kiwis are 101/2 and trail India by 116 runs in the final.

However, with 141 overs worth of action already done and dusted, a maximum of 196 overs are left in the game. While many feel a draw is the most likely result, a statistic focusing on Tests since January 2018 provides some good news for fans looking for a solitary winner in the World Test Championship Final.

A 134 Tests have taken place since January 2018, of which 70 Tests have ended in under 320 overs. This means that 52.24% of all Tests since 2018 throw up a result in under 320 overs, suggesting that the India vs New Zealand clash may still find a winner.

Edited by Sai Krishna