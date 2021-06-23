WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik feels Team India should aim to secure a draw

Dinesh Karthik feels India should first try to secure a draw in the World Test Championship Final before pushing for a win. In his view, if the Indian team keeps losing wickets at regular intervals while batting aggressively on the reserve day, the Blackcaps would run away with the victory.

Speaking on Twitter spaces ahead of the reserve day of the World Test Championship Final, Dinesh Karthik said:

"We have to make one thing sure, the least we could do is draw the game and then you have the chance to push for victory. If you go too hard initially and lose a few wickets, there is no way we are coming back in this game."

The reserve day of the World Test Championship Final is currently underway at the Ageas Bowl. Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team did not get off to a good start on the reserve day as both overnight batters Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara lost their wickets in quick succession.

Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson picked up the wickets of both the Indians. At the moment, Rishabh Pant is batting with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the middle.

India need at least a 200-run lead to put pressure on New Zealand in the WTC Final

Rishabh Pant will hold the key to India's success on the reserve day of the World Test Championship Final

Rishabh Pant has shown a lot of intent in the middle on the reserve day so far. He has smashed four fours in his 38-ball 21*. If Pant scores runs quickly in the first session and increases India's lead to around 200-250 runs, the Blackcaps will be under pressure in the final phase of the day.

However, if New Zealand manage to bowl out India under 200, the Kiwis will look to score faster and chase the target.

