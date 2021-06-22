WTC Final: "Draw is not too negative of a thought right now for India" - Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta feels India’s chances of being the sole winner of the World Test Championship Final look bleak considering the time left in the game. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the first session on Day 5 holds the key for Virat Kohli’s men.

India will try to bowl New Zealand out when they take to the field on Tuesday. The Blackcaps are going strong at 101/2 and trail India by just 116 runs, with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease.

Previewing the day’s play on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained what India need to do to get a positive result.

“If India want a positive result, they would need to control the next session. Sure, they would attack and want wickets, but is imperative they don’t concede too many runs if they aren’t able to get the breakthroughs. That may seem like a negative approach, but if look at how the situation is from an Indian perspective, a draw is not too negative of a thought right now,” Dasgupta said.

With two days of World Test Championship Final action left, many have suggested that an India win is the least likely outcome in the game. Discussing the same, Deep Dasgupta pointed out how there may not be enough time for India to carve out a win in Southampton.

“If India want to win from here, all the four innings need to be played in the game. They’ll have to bowl New Zealand out first, and even if they take a lead they will have to keep it at a bare minimum. Then they’ll have to bat well but bat quick. Then they’ll have to bowl New Zealand out in the final innings as well. Right now just 1.5 innings have been completed, and a further 2.5 innings need to be completed for India to win,” Dasgupta explained.

“Chances of New Zealand winning this is a lot more” – Deep Dasgupta

“It’s advantage New Zealand, but it’s a pitch you can get rolled on.”@Nassercricket and @cmacca10 preview day five of the #WTC21 Final. pic.twitter.com/UuqKhv62Ab — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

Deep Dasgupta also touched upon the possible outcomes. He illustrated why a draw looks the most likely result followed by a New Zealand win.

“If you look at the time frame, chances of New Zealand winning this is a lot more. The chances of a draw are the highest, followed by a New Zealand win. For India to win, however, New Zealand would have to collapse twice. That would be a bit difficult when you look at the time frame. The chances of an India win are low,” Dasgupta mentioned.

Deep Dasgupta chalked out a plan for the Kiwis, explaining what New Zealand need to do to win the game over the next two days.

“If New Zealand want to win, they will have to bat long and target something around 300+. Then with a lead of 75-100 runs, they will have to focus on getting India out early. But to get those 175 runs to establish a first-innings lead, they would need around 70-75 overs. If they manage to do that, they would be left with around 100 overs to get India out and score runs to win the game. Unlike India, New Zealand don’t need four innings to win the game. They can wrap it up in around 3 or 3.25 innings.” Deep Dasgupta concluded.

Although an India win looks unlikely at this stage, everything can change depending on the first session, as Deep Dasgupta claimed. Cloudy and overcast conditions are likely to aid the Indian pacers, which could spell trouble for the Blackcaps.

