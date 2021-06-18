WTC Final: Fielding coach R Sridhar says Team India's playing XI can change depending on the conditions

Team India's fielding coach R. Sridhar has confirmed that the playing XI announced for the World Test Championship Final is not 100% sure to play.

Speaking to the media on Friday (June 18), Sridhar said the team management is confident that the playing XI announced for the WTC Final will perform well under any conditions. Still, if needed, Team India may consider changing the playing XI at the time of the toss.

“The XI that was announced (previously) is a team that takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation. They can perform in any given weather conditions. Having said that, the toss is not yet over, so a decision on the final XI will be taken at the time of the toss if needed,” Sridhar said.

The conditions in Southampton will likely favor the fast bowlers more than the spinners. So, the only change India can consider making is including an extra pacer in the playing XI.

Mohammed Siraj could gain a place in the match squad, but to include him, Team India will have to drop either Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin. Since this decision will hurt the team's batting strength, the management might stick to the same XI only.

We'll go in like we approach any new game: Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar

Unfortunately, no play was possible on Day 1 of the New Zealand vs India WTC Final

Although not a single ball was possible on the opening day of the World Test Championship Final, Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar affirmed that the Indian players would not be under pressure when they take the field tomorrow.

“There is no mental challenge really (with the washout). Tomorrow is going to be the first day of the Test, and we will go in like we approach any new game. That wouldn’t be a big challenge for the boys,” Sridhar added.

While Sridhar is hopeful that the game will begin tomorrow, Southampton's weather forecast hints that fans might have to wait longer for the first ball of the WTC Final.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee