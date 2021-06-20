WTC Final: "Glad that Shubman Gill is okay and continued to play" - Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson was happy to see Shubman Gill not getting seriously hurt by the bouncer bowled to him during the World Test Championship Final.

In the 17th over of the Indian innings, New Zealand's Jamieson bowled a short delivery to Shubman Gill that smacked flush on the helmet. The physios and substitutes of the Indian cricket team immediately rushed to the middle to check on Gill. Luckily, the 21-year-old seemed fine, and he continued to bat in the middle.

On being asked by Sportskeeda at the virtual press conference after the day's play if he had a conversation with Gill after knocking him down, Kyle Jamieson replied:

"No, we didn't really talk about it too much. Obviously, I'm glad that he's okay and he continued on. It was not nice seeing someone get hurt and have the physios run on, so it was obviously good to see that he was okay and he was able to continue on."

Shubman Gill got hit on the helmet on the penultimate delivery of the 17th over. He faced 18 more deliveries before Neil Wagner sent him back to the dressing room.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill built a fantastic opening partnership in Southampton

Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India with Shubman Gill in the WTC Final at the Ageas Bowl. The conditions assisted the fast bowlers, but both Indian openers played the Kiwi pacers brilliantly and ensured that India did not lose any wickets in the first 20 overs.

Gill and Sharma had a 62-run opening partnership before the latter lost his wicket to Kyle Jamieson. Soon after, Wagner picked up the wicket of Gill as India were down to 63/2.

The Blackcaps dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara before India's score touched 100, but a solid 58-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane guided India to 146/3 at the end of the day's play.

It will be interesting to see if Kohli and Rahane can convert their starts into big scores tomorrow.

