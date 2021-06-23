WTC Final: “Huge Respect” – Fans in awe of BJ Watling as he continues to play with a dislocated finger 

BJ Watling earned plaudits from cricket fans as he continued to play despite dislocating his right ring finger on the final day of his international career.
The 35-year-old hurt himself while trying to grab a sharp Kane Williamson throw in the first session. BJ Watling failed to take the throw cleanly and ended up hurting his finger. The wicket-keeper was in visible pain after the incident, as the New Zealand physio tended to him.
The team confirmed that BJ Watling had dislocated his right ring finger in the process, but will continue to keep wickets as the Blackcaps chase victory on the final day in Southampton.
Fans laud BJ Watling’s perseverance
After news of BJ Watling’s injured finger came to light, many fans hailed his professionalism and commitment to the game in his farewell match. Keeping wickets for an all-out Kiwi pace attack with an injured finger is surely not easy, and the Twitterati applauded BJ Watling’s temperament.
Here's what they had to say:
BJ Watling is playing his last Test for New Zealand, as he calls time on a glittering Blackcaps career. It has so far been an eventful final day for the 35-year-old, who led the team out onto the field at the start of play. His contribution to the game was also acknowledged by Virat Kohli, with the Indian skipper shaking hands with him ahead of Day 6 action.
Although BJ Watling managed just one run in the first innings, he has had a solid game behind the stumps. He brilliantly kept wickets in the first innings and didn’t concede a single bye despite the testing conditions. Watling has already taken four catches in the game and will look to bow out with a win as New Zealand aim to become the sole winners of the World Test Championship.