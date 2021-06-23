WTC Final: “Huge Respect” – Fans in awe of BJ Watling as he continues to play with a dislocated finger 

BJ Watling earned plaudits from cricket fans as he continued to play despite dislocating his right ring finger on the final day of his international career.

The 35-year-old hurt himself while trying to grab a sharp Kane Williamson throw in the first session. BJ Watling failed to take the throw cleanly and ended up hurting his finger. The wicket-keeper was in visible pain after the incident, as the New Zealand physio tended to him.

The team confirmed that BJ Watling had dislocated his right ring finger in the process, but will continue to keep wickets as the Blackcaps chase victory on the final day in Southampton.

Fans laud BJ Watling’s perseverance

After news of BJ Watling’s injured finger came to light, many fans hailed his professionalism and commitment to the game in his farewell match. Keeping wickets for an all-out Kiwi pace attack with an injured finger is surely not easy, and the Twitterati applauded BJ Watling’s temperament.

Here's what they had to say:

BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/740pwb8MVs — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021

BJ Watling is keeping despite a dislocated right ring finger. This is his last day in Test cricket. Massive respect #INDvNZ #WTCFinal2021 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 23, 2021

This legend B J Watling is playing his last test ever and he dislocated his right-arm ring finger today, yet he’s still playing the match without walking off. HUGE RESPECT🙏🙏🙏#BJWatling #WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/Bdm8e4Jolj — Suhaas D (@suhaas_d) June 23, 2021

The way BJ Watling reacted after being hit made me think that it might be a dislocation and it is. BJ Watling, in his last test, keeping for his country with a dislocated ring finger. The commitment, the sport. ❤️#WTCFinal #NZvIND — Shiv Dhawan (@shivdhawan10) June 23, 2021

BJ Watling has dislocated ring finger of his right hand and is still keeping wickets.. respect.. 🙏🏼 — Bharat Chopra (@BharatSups) June 23, 2021

BJ Watling deserves respect for keeping with dislocated finger.#WTCFinal — Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) June 23, 2021

Amazing dedication level from BJ Watling, playing his last test match and has dislocated his finger, still on the field and doing his job, has been a great servant for NZ cricket. — Mani (@TweetsMani14) June 23, 2021

Appreciation tweet for BJ Watling dislocated his finger still giving his 100% in his final match.... Respect pic.twitter.com/HNw1fm3S4t — Mohammed Asif (@Klassy__KL) June 23, 2021

Bj Watling is keeping with dislocated finger, his last test, Take a bow @B_Jwatling 👏 pic.twitter.com/bngd3InkFK — Giri ☆ (@giri7781) June 23, 2021

BJ Watling is playing his last Test for New Zealand, as he calls time on a glittering Blackcaps career. It has so far been an eventful final day for the 35-year-old, who led the team out onto the field at the start of play. His contribution to the game was also acknowledged by Virat Kohli, with the Indian skipper shaking hands with him ahead of Day 6 action.

Although BJ Watling managed just one run in the first innings, he has had a solid game behind the stumps. He brilliantly kept wickets in the first innings and didn’t concede a single bye despite the testing conditions. Watling has already taken four catches in the game and will look to bow out with a win as New Zealand aim to become the sole winners of the World Test Championship.

