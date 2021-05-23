WTC final: "I hope international cricket still has relevance and priority over IPL" - Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor hopes that international games will continue to assume more priority in cricket's calendars, despite the ever-growing monetary heft of the IPL.

Taylor admitted on Sunday that the IPL is currently the 'most high profile' competition and has the power to make countries plan their schedules around it.

However, the veteran New Zealand batsman also stated that the tournament should not come at the expense of international events.

"IPL is probably the one that's most high profile [competition] and countries move [their schedules] around while others don't have the same power. It's what it is, players want to play in it. But I, you know, hope that international cricket still has relevance and priority at times. If things are moved around that's fine, as long as they are not canceled and whatnot," Ross Taylor said at a press conference.

The IPL accounts for almost a third of cricket's revenue. The league's might was palpable last year when the ICC failed to host a scheduled T20 World Cup in October-November but the BCCI managed a highly successful IPL in the same window.

Ross Taylor said age is just a number and as long as you’re still enjoying it and feel like you’re good enough and can contribute to the team on and off the field. He hasn't got a number in mind to take retirement. (To Press). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 23, 2021

Although the opulent tournament has not led to any major cancelations in international cricket, boards around the world have had to adjust their itineraries due to the absence of their best players.

A similar situation might unfold again if and when the IPL 2021 is rescheduled later this year.

"It's something which has changed a lot from when I started IPL" - Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor hasn't played an IPL game since 2014

Ross Taylor also recalled his playing days (2008-14) in the IPL. The 37-year-old said he and his Kiwi teammates used to come back mid-season for national duty, something which is rarely visible nowadays.

He also claimed that most cricketers share his opinion of international cricket deserving of more of a standing than the IPL.

"It's something which has changed a lot from when I started IPL. The movement of players... as a team we weren't able to play in the whole IPL we had to come over and help the team for a couple of weeks here in New Zealand. I think it's a move for the good but I hope that international cricket is still the [preferred] one and I am sure if you ask most international cricketers around the world that's the case," concluded Ross Taylor.

Ross Taylor will be seen in action in the two-Test series against England, followed by the World Test Championship final against India starting June 18.

