WTC final: "I think the underdog tag has gone away from New Zealand"- Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar believes New Zealand have long outlasted their 'underdog' tag with consistent performances over the years in major ICC tournaments. The former fast-bowler added that India won't be guilty of underestimating the Black Caps at the upcoming World Test Championship final.

New Zealand have reached the final in the last two 50-over World Cups. They have another shot to win a major ICC event when they lock horns with India on June 18.

Often regarded as 'dark horses' or 'underdogs' before every major tournament, Ajit Agarkar opined that the Kiwis have long shed that reputation.

"I think the underdog tag has gone away from New Zealand. Every ICC tournament, whether it's the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, World Cup they always turn up. They are always there about (competing for top honours) and that's a testament to their consistency. So that underdog tag should go," Agarkar said in an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

On why they are often referred to as the underdogs, Agarkar said:

"Yes, perhaps there are bigger names in some of the other teams and that's why you count them as favorites."

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

The Kiwis are currently facing off against England in a two-match Test series. New Zealand are currently ahead by 267 runs in the first Test, with the hosts at 111-2 in their first innings. The start of the third day's play was delayed due to rain.

India will have to play really well to beat New Zealand: Ajit Agarkar

🇮🇳 ✈️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England 🙌 👌 pic.twitter.com/FIOA2hoNuJ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2021

New Zealand has emerged as India's nemesis of late. Team India's only Test series loss in the World Test Championship cycle came during the away tour to New Zealand. The Black Caps won the contest comfortably 2-0. They also beat India in the semi-finals of the last 50-over World Cup in an enthralling encounter.

Ajit Agarkar believes India will need to be at their best to get past this Kiwi side.

"They beat India comprehensively when India toured New Zealand and the conditions are likely to be very similar to what India got in New Zealand. So India will have to play really well to beat New Zealand," noted the former fast-bowler.

The Indian team has arrived in England and will undergo three days of hard quarantine before they can begin training ahead of the World Test Championship final.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar