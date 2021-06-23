WTC Final: "If India gets to 150-170, it will not be so easy for New Zealand" - Salman Butt 

Salman Butt feels if India can set a target of around 150-170 runs for New Zealand, Virat Kohli's men can make a match out of it. The former Pakistan skipper opined that the Indian batsmen need to bat for at least 3 to 3.5 hours on the reserve day and set a 150+ target.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt offered his views on the current situation of the ICC World Test Championship. The reserve day of the match is underway right now, and Butt believes if India could take the lead beyond 150, the Blackcaps would come under pressure.

Butt pointed out how the ball was still moving at the Ageas Bowl. Hence, India can gain the upper hand if they bat well.

"India needs to bat three hours. They should bat for minimum 3-3.5 hours, and if they can score more than 150 in that period, maybe they can make a match out of it," Salman Butt said.

"If India gets to 150-170, it will be an interesting match because the ball is still seaming and swinging. Kane Williamson will not face 200 deliveries every time. He can also lose his wicket to a good delivery. Whatever India get, remember New Zealand have to get it. It will not be easy for the Kiwis because it is a pressure game, it's the last day, everything is different here," he added.

Kyle Jamieson bowled a phenomenal spell against India in the first session: Salman Butt

Salman Butt praised Kyle Jamieson for dismissing Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first session of the reserve day. In his opinion, if Jamieson produced another spell like that, the match could end earlier than expected.

"Kyle Jamieson has bowled a phenomenal spell today. Till yesterday we were saying this Test needs more time to produce a result, but it is also possible now that the match ends early on the reserve day."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee