WTC final: Team India announce playing XI for summit clash

India have confirmed their playing XI for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

As an indication of their evaluation of the Southampton pitch, India have gone with two spinners in their bowling attack - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. One of the heroes of the Gabba Test, Mohammed Siraj, is conspicuous by his absence as the team has decided to stick with their three most experienced seamers in Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

As expected, there's no change in the top order from the team that played against England at home. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will step out as openers and will have the challenging task of blunting the new ball. Cheteshwar Pujara will follow them at number three.

Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will form the team's middle-order while Rishabh Pant will keep the wickets and form the bridge between the middle-order and the all-rounders.

Although the first look of the Southampton track boasted an even cover of grass, it's expected to be shaved off before the game begins. India's choice of going with two spinners confirms that they are expecting the ball to turn from the third day of the Test.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis have selected only one spinner in Ajaz Patel in their top-15 and he will most likely be accompanied by a four-pronged pace attack. The much-anticipated clash will commence at 3:30 pm IST on Friday, June 18.

India's playing XI for the WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar