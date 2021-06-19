WTC final: "India make anything more than 275/300, the match is over"- Shane Warne blasts New Zealand for not playing a spinner

Shane Warne believes if India manages to score more than 275-300 runs in the first innings, the match could be as good as over for New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Warne was disappointed with the Kiwis for not picking a specialist spinner and highlighted that the pitch would "spin big" as the match went on.

Both teams have taken a contrasting approach as India have picked two specialist spinners for the WTC final while the Kiwis have gone in with an all-seam attack. Shane Warne opines that if the ball seams on the pitch, then one can expect it to turn as well. The Australian legend tweeted:

"Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems (seams) it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in !"

Team India managed to get off to a decent start with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting up a 62-run stand after being invited to bat first. However, the Kiwis have fought back and taken three crucial wickets, making a comeback in the game.

"The two spinners, they can probably bowl in any condition"- Virat Kohli

With Team India announcing its XI in advance for the WTC final, there were some murmurs that they might consider changing their lineup with the conditions looking more seamer-friendly. However, Virat Kohli said the team management never really thought of altering their setup before the toss on Day-2.

"Not really (whether India thought about changing the team). As you saw, the make-up of our side, the balance is such that we prepare for conditions that might change or vary. That helps us to bat deep as well. Looking at those two spinners, they can probably bowl in any condition. If there’s any dampness on the pitch, then those two guys are pretty accurate to create some pressure as well," the Indian skipper said.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact the two Indian spinners will have when they come out to bowl. India are currently 106-3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

