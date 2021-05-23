WTC final: "IPL finishing early played into India's hands" - Ross Taylor 

Seasoned New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has said that the mid-season postponement of the IPL 2021 has 'played into the hands' of the Indian team.

Taylor feels that had the tournament continued, Virat Kohli's men would have come far less prepared for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The world's top-ranked Test sides India and New Zealand will lock horns in a mouth-watering summit clash beginning on June 18 at Southampton.

While the Kiwis will play a crucial two-Test series against England ahead of the encounter, the Indians will have to make do with nets practice and intra-squad matches.

While Ross Taylor thinks the England Test series is a fantastic preparation for New Zealand, he believes the host ground being a neutral venue and the IPL's suspension offsets that advantage.

"I couldn't think of a better preparation than playing two Test matches in England. At the end of the day, it is a neutral venue. In terms of India, the IPL finishing early has probably played into their hands a little bit. If IPL had come, they would have had smaller preparations. Now they will be a lot more conditioned and their bowlers will get their loads up," Ross Taylor told a virtual press conference on Sunday.

India won the most matches in the inaugural WTC (12) and led the points table with the highest percentage of points (72.2). New Zealand, on the other hand, won seven matches and came second in percentage with 70 points.

The two teams came head to head just once in the two-year long tournament. New Zealand beat India 2-0 at home in swing-conducive conditions. The ICC will reveal the pitch and match conditions at Southampton soon.

"This Indian team have been number one in the world for a long time" - Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor

Further suggesting that he's not taking his opponents lightly, Ross Taylor pointed to India's domination in the Test rankings and their past success in England.

The 37-year-old also said bowlers will 'relish' the conditions more than batsmen in England.

"Playing these two Test matches gives us a slight advantage but this Indian team have been number one in the world for a long time and had a lot of success over here [in England]. I guess we can't ask for a better schedule leading into the WTC final. At this time of the year bowlers will be relishing the conditions," Ross Taylor added.

Ross Taylor is on his seventh tour to England and along with Kane Williamson, will be one of the pillars of the New Zealand batting lineup.