WTC Final: “Irresponsible slog” – Fans fuming after Rishabh Pant dismissal 

Rishabh Pant attracted the wrath of fans after he was dismissed on the final day of the World Test Championship Final. His attacking shot against Trent Boult didn’t sit well with fans as they slammed the youngster for his carelessness.
The wicket-keeper batsman got out while trying to take on Trent Boult in the 70th over of the game. Batting at 41, Rishabh Pant threw the kitchen sink and top-edged one delivery. Henry Nicholls kept his nerve and took a brilliant running catch as Rishabh Pant departed for an 88-ball 41.
Rishabh Pant came out with intent on Day 6, with India reeling at 72/4. The young wicket-keeper played in his trademark gung-ho style and took on the New Zealand bowling. However, he wasn’t able to repeat his Gabba heroics as he was the last recognized batter to fall, with India getting bowled out for 170 a few overs later.
As India stare at the jaws of defeat, the world of Twitter wasn’t too kind to Rishabh Pant.
Fans weren't happy with the way Rishabh Pant got out
Fans didn’t take too kindly to Rishabh Pant after the 23-year-old was dismissed while trying to up the ante. Many called Rishabh Pant careless, suggesting the youngster shouldn’t have taken the risk when the match was on the line. Others felt Rishabh Pant could have taken on more responsibility at a time when there wasn’t much batting to come after him.
Many fans come out in Pant's support too
While Rishabh Pant got stick from many, others lauded his efforts as well. In an innings where the top-order failed to get going, Rishabh Pant’s timely knock kept India in the game. Several fans backed the youngster, praising him for his fighting knock as they appealed to others to support the cricketer.