WTC Final: “Irresponsible slog” – Fans fuming after Rishabh Pant dismissal 

Rishabh Pant attracted the wrath of fans after he was dismissed on the final day of the World Test Championship Final. His attacking shot against Trent Boult didn’t sit well with fans as they slammed the youngster for his carelessness.

The wicket-keeper batsman got out while trying to take on Trent Boult in the 70th over of the game. Batting at 41, Rishabh Pant threw the kitchen sink and top-edged one delivery. Henry Nicholls kept his nerve and took a brilliant running catch as Rishabh Pant departed for an 88-ball 41.

Rishabh Pant came out with intent on Day 6, with India reeling at 72/4. The young wicket-keeper played in his trademark gung-ho style and took on the New Zealand bowling. However, he wasn’t able to repeat his Gabba heroics as he was the last recognized batter to fall, with India getting bowled out for 170 a few overs later.

As India stare at the jaws of defeat, the world of Twitter wasn’t too kind to Rishabh Pant.

Fans weren't happy with the way Rishabh Pant got out

Fans didn’t take too kindly to Rishabh Pant after the 23-year-old was dismissed while trying to up the ante. Many called Rishabh Pant careless, suggesting the youngster shouldn’t have taken the risk when the match was on the line. Others felt Rishabh Pant could have taken on more responsibility at a time when there wasn’t much batting to come after him.

There was literally no need of that shot by Rishabh Pant. Everything was going well- time was ticking, runs were being scored decently, important was just to be there.



Now it's very difficult to win the match from here. — Aniruddha Inamdar (@Ani_Bhartiya) June 23, 2021

Sorry.. But if you call this shot off Pant as the way he plays.. I'm seriously very disappointed with this take.. This wicket is not as threatening that you cannot buy time there.. Rishabh Pant only had to buy the time till Ash was there.. 💔#INDvNZ #WTCFinal — Aviral Rai (@cric_fan23) June 23, 2021

Rishabh Pant gone.....Is the match also over? 😢

There was no need of that shot😭😭 — Tanay (ICT Fan🇮🇳🇮🇳) (@TanayICTfan) June 23, 2021

When Pant play shots like this, I still miss MSD #RishabhPant #WTCFinal21 — Sandeep Ghanekar (@sandeepghanekar) June 23, 2021

Many fans come out in Pant's support too

While Rishabh Pant got stick from many, others lauded his efforts as well. In an innings where the top-order failed to get going, Rishabh Pant’s timely knock kept India in the game. Several fans backed the youngster, praising him for his fighting knock as they appealed to others to support the cricketer.

Experts will criticize Rishabh pant for the irresponsible shot but don't forget he was the highest scorer and best player in second innings. — Siddhesh Suthar (@siddheshsuthar) June 23, 2021

Rishabh Pant goes for 41, a terrific knock ended with an unnecessary shot. He's playing well, but the aggressive approach got the better of him. That shot wasn't needed at all, but nevertheless a tremendous fightback from Pant. pic.twitter.com/0GAW7rwyv3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2021

Pant at least got 41. The seniors got 15, 13, 15.



Pant is not even the third-worst dismissal to get out today. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 23, 2021

Cannot understand those lambasting Rishabh Pant. I mean, it's not like he was doing a Pujara and then had a dash. He was charging Wagner ffs, and swinging. If you are thrilled when he pulls it off, don't be upset when it gets him out. (p.s: he's India's highest scorer this inns). — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) June 23, 2021

Great Knock Under Pressure By Pant ❤️ .... When Others Are Struggling On The Pitch ....#WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/D1550mqjlR — Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) June 23, 2021

Edited by Prem Deshpande