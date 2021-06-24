WTC Final: “It is nice to be India’s second favourite team” – Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson was happy to learn that many in India celebrated their World Test Championship final win despite their home side being on the wrong side of the result. The Blackcaps skipper hopes New Zealand will continue to remain India’s second favorite team despite the events of the final.

While many Indian fans were distraught after seeing their side lose the ICC event, several congratulated the perennial good guys of cricket on winning the final, as “Congratulations NZ” trended on Twitter.

Kane Williamson spoke to the media after the game and celebrated the spirit in which the World Test Championship final was played.

“It is nice to be India’s second favourite team! I hope that still remains the case. It was great to have cricket played in a fantastic spirit and in a very very competitive manner,” Williamson mentioned.

Kane Williamson also hailed the quality of cricket played between the two sides over the past six days. Calling India a formidable side, Kane Williamson admitted it was a special feeling to finally end up on the right side of a closely fought final.

“On a surface that was offering something throughout, both teams had an opportunity to win, lose or draw on the last day. So, we know how strong and formidable the Indian team is. We’ve played them on a number of occasions and at home and away, and to meet them at a neutral venue and be a part of the first final is a great achievement and it is even more special to finish on the right side of that,” Williamson conceded.

Kane Williamson gives injury update

Kane Williamson’s elbow was heavily strapped throughout the game and the 30-year-old admitted it wasn’t easy to deal with the niggle in Southampton.

“I had the injection which was definitely helpful. But I mean elbow side batting was very very difficult and I think that’s due to the quality India have in their bowling attack,” Williamson revealed.

The India vs New Zealand clash was dominated by the bowlers, with some high-quality bowling on offer from both sides. After a match that had one of the lowest overall run rates in recent years and where just two batsmen went past 50, Kane Williamson praised his team for rising to the occasion.

“The pitch offered something throughout the game and the scores were relatively low. But it made way for a fantastic game of cricket, and a lot of credit to the way our group adjusted and stayed in the battle because it was a battle. I think no one with the bat got any momentum at any point in time, the ball kept going past the outside edge and there were always opportunities that were coming. A game that ebbed and flowed, and a special feeling to be on the right side of the result,” Williamson signed off.

With no international cricket scheduled for New Zealand as of now, Kane Williamson has enough time to enjoy the win and recuperate from his elbow injury.

