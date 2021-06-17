WTC final: "It's not going to reflect anything" -Virat Kohli on the one-off Test against New Zealand

Virat Kohli believes the one-off Test against the Kiwis will not decide which is the best Test side in the world. The Indian skipper played down the importance of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and said it would just be another Test match for Team India.

Virat Kohli is yet to win a major ICC event as a skipper and many experts see the upcoming WTC final as a big chance for him to turn his fortunes around. However, Kohli has now suggested that the result of the upcoming one-off Test wouldn't reflect which is the best team in the world. On a pres-conference on the eve of the match, Virat Kohli said:

"Deciding who is the best Test team in the world on one game, that's not the reality or truth. It's not going to reflect anything for people who really understand the game and know exactly what has gone on in the last 4-5 years. This, for us, is another Test match."

Kohli added that irrespective of their results in recent ICC events, the team's processes and plans won't change. He added that winning and losing is part and parcel of the game.

"You can very well go back and look at history and focus on things that didn't go your way. At the end of the day, you play a sport and you are going to be beaten and you are going to win on a particular day. If we win this game, cricket doesn't stop for us. If we lose this game, cricket does not stop for us. Our processes and mindset are what matters to us the most and we are striving for excellence every day."

Our mindset is different from how it is being perceived outside: Virat Kohli

Team India have played an attacking brand of cricket in Tests, which was evident in the manner in which they won the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. Virat Kohli asserted that Team India will continue to play the same brand of cricket throughout the England tour.

"We are not here for one-off Test, we have come here to play six Tests. You cannot change the team plan or team composition based on one game. Our players know their strengths and how to utilize them and they will do that in these six Tests. Our mindset is different from how it is being perceived outside. We have created a process to strive for excellence and we are trying to achieve that," said Virat Kohli.

Team India recently announced their playing XI for the WTC final. Both spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin - have made the team while Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj are set to miss out.

