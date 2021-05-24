WTC final: "Journey started"- Ravindra Jadeja joins Team India's bio-bubble in Mumbai

Ravindra Jadeja kicked off his quarantine period with the Indian cricket team in Mumbai before the England tour. The Indian all-rounder posted two photos on his Instagram account to inform fans that he had started his journey to the United Kingdom.

BCCI asked the Indian men's and women's teams to quarantine for two weeks in Mumbai before boarding the flight to the United Kingdom.

All the Indian cricketers have gradually assembled in Mumbai. They will have to return negative COVID-19 tests to fly to England.

Ravindra Jadeja uploaded a couple of mirror selfies to Instagram earlier today.

"Journey started. #quarantine #mumbai," Ravindra Jadeja captioned the post.

Fans praised Ravindra Jadeja's stylish look in the comments box and also wished him luck for the upcoming six Test matches in the United Kingdom.

The southpaw will be key to Team India's chances of success in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the subsequent series against England.

Ravindra Jadeja is yet to take a five-wicket haul in Test matches on English soil

Ravindra Jadeja has bowled 233 overs in Test matches on English soil

Ravindra Jadeja has fantastic numbers in home conditions. However, the pitches in England will be more helpful to the fast bowlers.

Jadeja has played five Test matches in England so far, scoring 276 runs at an average of 30.67. Meanwhile, he has taken 16 Test wickets in the United Kingdom, with his best figures in an innings being 4/79.

The 32-year-old was a part of the Indian playing XI in the Southampton Test match of 2014. Jadeja bowled more than 50 overs in that match and returned with five wickets in two innings.

However, the spin-bowling all-rounder could not impress much with the willow in that game.

Jadeja will look forward to bettering his performance in Southampton when Team India takes the field in the WTC final against New Zealand on June 18.