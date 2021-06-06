WTC final: "I am disappointed not to be part of the Indian team" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has expressed his disappointment at not being part of the Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the subsequent five-match series against England.

A 24-member Indian squad, including four reserves, have traveled to England for the WTC final against New Zealand and the Test series against the hosts. Kuldeep Yadav, who was part of the Indian squad for the majority of the WTC cycle even though he got to play just one Test, is not part of this contingent.

During an interview with India News, Kuldeep Yadav observed that he would have loved to be a part of the Indian team and play his part in their victory.

"I am disappointed not to be part of the Indian team because I wanted to go and perform and contribute to the team's win. These things happen, yes you are sad, but at the same time you are ready to perform in the next opportunity," said Yadav.

The left-arm wrist-spinner is optimistic about being a part of the Indian limited-overs squad for the tour of Sri Lanka.

"I didn't go there, so hopefully I will go to Sri Lanka and get the chance to perform there. Cricket should continue happening, every player is sad when he is not in the team, everyone wants to remain in the team but sometimes the situation is such that you are not part of the team," added Kuldeep Yadav.

The Indian team will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is on their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to get stiff competition from the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar for a spot in the playing XI even if he is included in the squad.

"I feel we should and we will win" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav feels the Indian team should come up trumps in the WTC final

Kuldeep Yadav also expressed optimism about the Indian team triumphing in the WTC final, considering their excellent performances in the past couple of series.

"The sort of cricket we are playing for the last three-four years and the positive atmosphere in the team, even when we play away we treat it as a home series, the way the team played in Australia and then against England, I feel we should and we will win," said Yadav.

Team India will be on a high after their come-from-behind wins against both Australia and England. However, the seamer-friendly English conditions might pose a different challenge to them and they would have to be at the top of their game right from the outset, with it being a one-off encounter.

