Mohammed Siraj or Ishant Sharma? VVS Laxman has his say on who should play the WTC final

VVS Laxman has urged the Indian team management to pick Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Laxman wants Sharma to partner Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in a three-person seam-bowling attack for the all-important final.

There has been raging debate over who will be the three-person fast bowling attack for India, given the plethora of options they have at their disposal.

Not too long ago, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh weighed in on the debate and wanted Mohammed Siraj to play over Ishant Sharma.

However, VVS Laxman wants India to back the experience of Sharma. In a recent interaction with Sports Today, the former India batter said:

"I feel Siraj is confident after the way he performed against Australia and also against England. But the way Ishant has contributed over the years to Indian cricket is unbelievable. What we want in the all-important final is a lot of experience, and the way Ishant has given the solidity to the Indian bowling line-up has been exceptional. So I would go with Ishant, Shami, and Bumrah as my three pacers in the WTC final."

Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut in Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and impressed everyone with his consistent line and length.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler took his chances well when Team India was reeling from numerous injuries in the fast bowling department. In his five Tests, Siraj has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 28.25.

"All five bowlers are match-winners" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman was quick to add that India was spoilt for choice in the fast bowling department. The 46-year-old added that everyone is a match-winner irrespective of the option they pick.

"There is a lot of experience and class in this fast-bowling line-up. All five bowlers are match-winners. I think that’s a blessing for this Indian team. I think India have five quality bowlers, who have done well in restricting the opposition and putting pressure. I think it is because of their experience they have been able to perform so well."

New Zealand will come into the WTC final as the No.1 Test side after overtaking India following their series win over England.

The Men in Blue have been preparing for the summit clash by playing an intra-squad practice game at Southampton. The WTC final will begin from June 18 at the Rose Bowl.

Highlights from Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton

