WTC final: "New Zealand would have been champions by now"- Michael Vaughan takes a dig at the Indian team after another rain delay

Michael Vaughan once again couldn't stop himself from taking a dig at the Indian cricket team. The former England skipper suggested that if the match were taking place in the Northern side of the country, New Zealand would have already won the World Test Championship (WTC) by now.

A light drizzle has delayed the start of play on Day 5 in Southampton. The Test match has already lost two full days of action due to rain.

While showcasing his displeasure with the weather down south, Vaughan also went on to take a sly dig at the Indian team.

"If this #worldtestchampionshipfinal been played up north they wouldn’t have missed a minutes play … #Justsaying #INDvsNZ !! NZ would have been champions by now."

Even earlier, when the first day of play was washed out, Vaughan had tweeted along similar lines.

It cannot be denied that New Zealand is currently in the driver's seat in the WTC final as they trail by 116 runs in the first innings with eight wickets in hand.

India will have to mount a massive comeback on Day 5 to restrict the Kiwis to a low score in the first innings.

VVS Laxman gives a blueprint of how India can restrict New Zealand on Day 5

Former batsman VVS Laxman wants to see the Indian bowlers bowl a bit fuller when they come out to bowl on Day 5. He also suggested bowlers pepper the likes of Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme with short balls.

Speaking on Hotstar's 'Cricket Cravings with Jatin', Laxman stated:

"No 1 is length. There needs to be a change in length. From what we have seen so far, the Indians have bowled a lot in the good length area. If they try to bowl more full, there will be more chances of taking a wicket. No.2 is patience, you can't afford to give a lot of runs. If you concede runs, you will be under pressure. NZ trails by 116 runs, it means you can't give runs away cheaply. They need to continue with a disciplined and patient approach. No.3- they need to be aggressive and attacking. Should use more short pitch deliveries, especially against Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme."

The ICC has kept a reserve day for the Test match, which will be used. However, with more rain disrupting play at the Ageas Bowl today, a draw seems to be the most likely result of the much anticipated WTC final.

In case of a draw, India and New Zealand would be declared as joint winners.

