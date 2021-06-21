WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik provides Southampton weather update ahead of Day 4

Dinesh Karthik continued to act as a weatherman for cricket fans across the globe as he came up with an update ahead of the start of play on Day 4. The 36-year-old shared a picture of The Rose Bowl on Twitter with the covers on as it poured in Southampton.

Dinesh Karthik captioned the picture as “Not great atm”, pairing his bleak picture with a disappointed emoji. Along with a “Sorry” sticker, the weather update showed the temperature around 11 degrees Celsius and the stadium covered by a sheet of rain.

Dinesh Karthik’s weather update wasn’t surprising, with Day 4 of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final likely to be washed out. 80% or more rain is predicted throughout the day in Southampton, and it is unlikely the teams will take to the field on Monday.

While Day 4 is likely to be a complete washout, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for cricket fans. Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be comparatively better, and a full quota of overs may be possible on both days.

Till then, the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final hangs in the balance. Despite the constant interruptions, fans have been treated to some enthralling cricket, with New Zealand ending Day 3 at 101/2 as they trail India by 116 runs.

Dinesh Karthik’s commentary has been loved by fans

Very impressed with @DineshKarthik's debut in the commentary box. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2021

Find of the match so far @DineshKarthik in the commentary box. Easy on the ear, informative, thoroughly engaging — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 19, 2021

Although Dinesh Karthik was the bearer of bad news on Monday, his ongoing stint in the commentary box has been loved by fans and players alike. Watchers have praised Karthik’s articulate style and lauded him for being a breath of fresh air in the commentary box. His valuable insights have been loved by all, with many touting him to have a long and successful stint in broadcasting in the future.

