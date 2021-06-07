WTC Final: "I will get another batsman in place of Ravindra Jadeja if it is a green top" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has said that Team India should play Ravichandran Ashwin as their only spinner if they encounter seamer-friendly conditions in Southampton.

The Virat Kohli-led side will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. There has been a lot of speculation about India's possible lineup for the all-important title decider.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel opined that Ravindra Jadeja might have to make way for an additional batsman if the match is played on a grassy surface.

"If it's a green top wicket, I would play R Ashwin as the only spinner and in place of Ravindra Jadeja, I will get another batsman in."

Ajit Agarkar also concurred with Parthiv Patel. He reasoned that three seamers and a spinner would suffice on such a pitch, while extra buffer would be required in the batting department.

"Ya, I think if it is a green pitch, your three seamers and your one spinner should be able to get the job done. It is the batting where you might need a little more insurance because India hasn't played too much Test cricket in recent times. So, completely agree with that."

It will be a difficult proposition for Team India to leave out Jadeja, even if it is a seamer-friendly surface. The southpaw has averaged 58.62 in the ten Tests he has played in the WTC cycle, which is better than all the specialist batsmen in the Indian squad barring Rohit Sharma.

India's top 5 best batting averages in WTC:

Sundar-66.25

Rohit -64.37

Jadeja-58.62

Virat - 43.85

Rahane- 43.80 — Kay. (@chaaraaan_) June 7, 2021

Parthiv Patel and Ajit Agarkar's probable XIs for Team India if it is a regular pitch

Parthiv Patel wants Shubman Gill to open alongside Rohit Sharma

Parthiv Patel also gave his preferred Indian XI if the match is played on a regular surface.

"My XI would be Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and the three quicks - Shami, Ishant and Bumrah."

While agreeing with Parthiv Patel for the rest of the lineup, Agarkar cast his vote for Mayank Agarwal ahead of Shubman Gill as Rohit Sharma's opening partner.

"I think almost the same team, I have got one change though. I would play Mayank Agarwal ahead of Shubman Gill."

Shubman Gill is likely to pip Mayank Agarwal for the second opener's berth considering his outstanding performances in Australia, even though he did not have a great run in the home series against England.

Agarwal seemed out of sorts in the couple of Tests he played as an opener in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has not got a chance to play any first-class cricket post that to showcase his credentials.

Wisden Picked India's Probable XI for the WTC Final against NZ:-



1. Rohit Sharma.

2. Shubman Gill.

3. Che Pujara.

4. Virat Kohli (C).

5. Ajinkya Rahane.

6. Rishabh Pant (WK).

7. Ravindra Jadeja.

8. Ravi Ashwin.

9. Mohammad Siraj.

10. Mohammed Shami.

11. Jasprit Bumrah. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 6, 2021

