WTC Final: "A lot of teams underestimate New Zealand" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has opined that a lot of cricketing nations taking them lightly has been one of the reasons for New Zealand's success in ICC events.

Team India will face the Blackcaps in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be played in Southampton from June 18.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Parthiv Patel observed that opposition teams have taken the Kiwis lightly at their own peril. He was asked about the reason behind New Zealand's consistent performances in ICC events and the trouble they have caused the Indian team in such competitions.

"It is difficult to find a reason but one thing is certain that a lot of teams underestimate New Zealand. When we talk about New Zealand, we don't talk about just the one player," said Patel.

While acknowledging that New Zealand has one of the modern greats in Kane Williamson, the former India wicket-keeper picked the ability to play as a unit as the Blackcaps' biggest strength.

"Yes, we do talk about Kane Williamson but their biggest ability is that they come as a unit. If you see their team - Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill - who plays in the ODIs or Southee and Trent Boult but if they play alone in a team, no one will be scared but the way they play together is the biggest factor in New Zealand cricket's rise," added Patel.

India has failed to defeat New Zealand at an ICC event since the 2003 World Cup. They will hope to buck the trend and become the inaugural winners of the ICC World Test Championship.

"New Zealand will have the advantage of playing in England" - Parthiv Patel

New Zealand are playing a two-Test series against England ahead of the WTC final

Parthiv Patel pointed out that New Zealand will have a slight edge in the WTC final as they would be better acclimatized to the conditions in England.

"New Zealand will have the advantage of playing in England. If you go anywhere in the world, the English conditions are totally different. New Zealand has similar conditions but there is more emphasis on the bounce but there is swing in England and if the weather is slightly dry, there is spin as well and reverse swing also comes into play," said Patel.

On the flip side, the 36-year-old observed that the pressure of expectations could also be New Zealand's undoing.

"But the biggest factor is that New Zealand will have to fight the pressure of expectation. Till now, New Zealand used to play as the underdogs or dark horses and there was not much expectation from them of winning the tournament," signed off Patel.

A lot of cricket experts have picked New Zealand as the favorites for the WTC final, considering that they will be more accustomed to the conditions after playing a couple of Tests against a strong home side.

However, the Virat Kohli-led side will be keen to continue exhibiting the fighting spirit they have shown over the last couple of series and win a maiden ICC Trophy under his leadership.

