WTC final: Playing India at a neutral venue an exciting prospect - Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has said that the prospect of facing India at a neutral venue is an 'exciting' one.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton on June 18. Before that clash, the Kiwis will face England in a two-match Test series.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Kane Williamson said that his team is excited about the World Test Championship final. He said in this regard:

"I know the boys are really excited for the challenge and then the Test Championship final. The focus will be on one game at a time. I suppose having a different opposition, playing in a neutral country is an exciting prospect."

While there is plenty of excitement about the WTC final, Kane Williamson is not looking too far ahead. He said that the focus of the team is on the first challenge at hand - the Test series against England. Elaborating on the same, Kane Williamson noted:

"It's great, and like I mentioned, it's nice always to get into the side after a break. There is a lot of excitement in the camp, and we know the challenge, like coming over here and playing against England in their own backyard."

The first Test between England and New Zealand will get underway at Lord’s on June 2, while the second Test is scheduled in Birmingham on June 10. While most of the visiting contingent arrived in the UK from New Zealand, a few who were part of IPL 2021, including Kane Williamson, landed in the country from the Maldives.

The first step is getting out of the bubble: Kane Williamson

With COVID-related restrictions still around, the New Zealand team is currently quarantining in a hotel in Southampton. Admitting that the team is keen to step out and start training. Kane Williamson said:

"Most of the team is here now. We are all pretty much on the same side (of the hotel), so we're able to catch up a little bit with one another on our different balconies. For a number of guys, it's their first time in the bubble, while others have done it a few times, so that can be quite helpful."

The New Zealand captain continued in this regard:

"The first step is getting out of the bubble, and after that, we're looking forward to starting our preparation, in terms of adjustment to conditions and catching up with the guys. It's always exciting when there has been a period of time away from the team, and I look forward to that."

Kane Williamson is the top-ranked batsman in the ICC Test rankings, with 919 points. In the team Test rankings, New Zealand are second with 120 points, just a point behind the top-ranked Team India (121 points).