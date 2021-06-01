WTC Final: "Rohit Sharma will give you a double hundred if he fires" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has cast his vote of approval for the Indian opening pair and observed that Rohit Sharma can play a substantial knock if he gets going.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are likely to open the batting for Team India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

During a discussion on India News, Ramiz Raja replied in the negative when asked if it is a risky proposition for India to open with two attacking batsmen. He added Rohit Sharma could play a match-defining knock if he gets his eye in.

"It is not risky. If you have an opening pair like that, you need to back them. Rohit Sharma will give you a double hundred if he fires," said Raja.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 1030 runs at an outstanding average of 64.37 in the eleven Tests he has opened for Team India. This includes a double ton against South Africa and three other centuries.

Rohit Sharma has been named in the Wisden' s World Test Championship 11.



His stats in WTC ~



Matches - 11

Runs - 1030

Average - 64.37

Hundred's - 4

Fifities - 2



He finished as the Highest Scoring opening Batsmen despite missing 6 WTC tests.#RohitSharma #Hitman #WTC21#WTC pic.twitter.com/1D61j7W6nL — ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 (@MohitRohitian) May 3, 2021

Ramiz Raja on the approach Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should follow

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are known to be attacking stroke-makers

Ramiz Raja pointed out that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill do not need to temper their aggression.

"You don't have to think much, you just have to go there and play your game. It is very important to be aggressive. The Indian batsmen base their attack on that because their thinking is aggressive," observed Raja.

While acknowledging that the Indian openers might have to be a little circumspect early in their innings, the former Pakistan cricketer signed off by stating that they just need to play as per the merit of each delivery.

"If it is a half-volley, you need to drive that whether you are playing in England or India. Yes, you have to play with soft hands for the first half an hour but after that once you have settled, the basic principles of batting have not changed in the last 100 years," concluded Raja.

While Rohit Sharma has excelled as a Test batsman since moving to the top of the order, a majority of his runs have come in familiar home conditions. The seamer-friendly English conditions will certainly pose a challenge to the classy opener and he will have to be slightly watchful at the start of his innings.

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach feels Rohit Sharma need to focus harder in England for WTC finals and Test series against England. #Test #RohitSharma #WTC #ENGvIND #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QCOtVMJ8NP — sweepcricket (@sweepcricket) May 24, 2021

