WTC Final: "India has produced amazing fast-bowling talent" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has showered praise on the "amazing" fast-bowling talent India has produced over the last few years.

Team India will rely heavily on their fast bowlers as they aim to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. While Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are likely to feature in the playing XI, the Indian team has capable backup options in the form of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav.

During a discussion on India News, Ramiz Raja replied in the affirmative when asked if the fast-bowling factory has moved from Pakistan to India. He added that while Pakistan is seeing the emergence of a few pacers in the PSL, India has a plethora of riches in that department.

"Yes, it seems something like that. We are getting some good talented fast bowlers in the PSL but India has produced amazing fast bowling talent. Because of that only, the pitches are not required to be doctored now. The Indian team goes overseas and wins because of the overall bowling strength, both in the pace and spin departments," said Raja.

The former Pakistan cricketer highlighted that Team India has a bowling attack that can deliver the goods in all conditions.

"Because of that you are relaxed, your game plan is also flexible. It is not that you will only shine in particular conditions, this bowling attack is one that can shine in all conditions," added Ramiz Raja.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have scalped a combined 106 wickets in the World Test Championship. They will hope to continue the good work in the all-important title decider.

"India have a very good seam attack. Jasprit Bumrah, Shami and Ishant have proven their Quality Over the years, similar to NZ seamers. India have experienced spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja. They've been consistent everywhere and bring quality to the attack." - Henry Nicholls — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) May 26, 2021

Ramiz Raja on R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's roles

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to be the two spinners Team India will field

Ramiz Raja observed Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be instrumental in posing a different challenge to the opposition batsmen, when asked about the two spinners' role in the finale.

"Their role is extremely vital because you need a break at times. A lot of times, pace off the ball can confuse the batsmen even in the English conditions. So, spin plays a very important role in the balance," said Raja.

The 58-year-old concluded by stating that Ashwin and Jadeja will not only provide variety to the attack but also engineer vital breakthroughs.

"Both the individuals you have named are the ones who give breakthroughs at crucial moments," signed off Ramiz Raja.

Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker for India in the World Test Championship, with 67 scalps to his name. Jadeja has accounted for 28 wickets in the tournament and has stood out with the bat as well, averaging 58.62 in the ten Tests he has played.

Only bowler in the World Test Championship to pick up 35+ wickets and score a hundred:



Ravichandran Ashwin (67 wickets, one hundred)



That's it.. 🙌



What a player he has been for India over the years... pic.twitter.com/CBPZFbh2wD — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 31, 2021